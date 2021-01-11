RFID Printer Market Highlights On Evolution 2025

Global RFID Printer Market: Overview

RFID printers are extensively used in the smart mining sector, construction sector, healthcare sector, and data centres. RFID technology is being used for the effective identification of location by using it in equipment or machinery, thereby boosting the use and efficiency of the machinery or equipment. RFID tags can also be used on patients. Radio frequency identification labels are also used widely in the retail sector on account of the rising adoption of RFID printing technology, thanks to RFID printers. In the years to come, it is expected that the global market for RFID printers will flourish across the globe on account of the growing dependency of various industries and end users on RFID labels.

In order to track finances or products, RFID tags are being used in the banking sector, retail sector, and healthcare sector, apart from others. The various benefits associated with the use of RFID tags, include elimination of any need for maintenance and low-cost. RFID printers are also finding applications in e-passport and banking cards.

Global RFID Printer Market: Drivers and Trends

One of the key trends that can be observed within the global RFID printer market is the growing advancements in printing electronics which is assisting developers to create a flexible and thin RFID tags which can then be integrated with photovoltaic solar cells, printed sensors, and other technologies. Rapid increase in the use of electronic printing as well as ink technologies are helping manufacturers of RFID technology to print chip-less RFID tags on their own as per their requirements.

It is expected that the future of the global RFID printer market is extremely bright due to the introduction of RFID laser printing technology. Leading players within the market are concentrating on providing cost-effective and enhanced solutions via RFID printers and this in turn is anticipated to further help the market to grow. Enhanced output can be provided to end-users with the help of RFID laser printing technology and this will create more demand for RFID printers. This technology is also boosting the speed of the printer, lowering the overall operational and maintenance cost of the RFID printer, and boosting its product life.

Another trend which can be seen within the global RFID printer market is advancements in technology which has enabled RFID devices to be integrated with real-time location system, Wi-Fi, and other such technologies. Retailers who require efficient inventory management systems find advanced RFID devices extremely useful. Advanced auto body semiconductor devices are being developed as of now in order to meet the specific requirements of customers. There is a growing demand for a better and efficient inventory management system which can handle tracking, predicting the future of influent outflow of raw materials, stockpiling and similar other processes. For a production or manufacturing facility it is most important to know the stored inventory levels as well as be able to track the items that are in the production line and therefore RFID devices are of much use in the sector. As huge operation losses can be incurred due to mismanagement of inventory, there is a rising demand for RFID devices which can help with the management of inventory.

On the negative side, one of the key factors which is anticipated to act as a challenge for the market is the high cost of RFID Solutions. The small and medium enterprises are unable to invest in barcodes and they for opt for cheaper alternatives and this is expected to hamper the growth of the global RFID printer market.

Global RFID Printer Market: Regional Analysis

On the basis of geography, the global RFID printer market is segmented into Asia Pacific, Europe, North America, and the Middle East and Africa. Of these, North America is the highest revenue generator for the RFID printer market. In fact, it is predicted that North America will continue to retain its position as the leading regional contributor to the RFID printer market. The high demand for RFID solutions within the retail and healthcare sector is expected to continue to bolster the growth of this market in the region. In addition to this, the high popularity of smart industries implementing RFID solutions into their supply chain management in this region is also attributed to the growing market for RFID printers in North America.

Global RFID Printer Market: Competitive Landscape

The names of the leading players within the global RFID printers market are Avery Dennison, Honeywell International, Printronix, Zebra Technologies, SATO America, and Primera Technology.

