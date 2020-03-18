RFID Market Globally elevated growth by Top leading players Invengo Technology Pte Ltd, NXP Semiconductors, Protrac iD, ACTATEK (UK) Ltd, Alien Technology, LLC, AVERY DENNISON CORPORATION, forecast to 2026

RFID market report includes methodical description of the various factors such as market growth and detailed information about the different company’s revenue, growth, technological developments, production and the various other strategic developments. RFID report performs industry analysis of market size, status and forecast 2019 – 2026. With the study of competitor analysis, businesses get knowhow of the strategies of key players in the market that includes but are not limited to new product launches, expansions, agreements, joint ventures, partnerships, and acquisitions. All the data and information collected in the RFID business report is studied and analyzed with the verified tools and techniques such as SWOT analysis and Porter’s Five Forces analysis.

Global RFID market is to register a healthy CAGR of 11.72% in the forecast period of 2019-2026. The report contains data from the base year of 2018 and the historic year of 2017. The rise in the market value can be attributed to deployment of RFID in production facilities, safety & authentication implementation and increase government policies.

Company Coverage of RFID market (Sales Revenue, Price, Gross Margin, Main Products etc):

Honeywell International Inc,

HID Global Corporation,

Impinj, Inc,

IBM Corporation,

Invengo Technology Pte Ltd,

NXP Semiconductors, Protrac iD,

ACTATEK (UK) Ltd,

Alien Technology, LLC,

AVERY DENNISON CORPORATION,

Brady Worldwide, Inc,

BT,

Checkpoint Systems, Inc,

Confidex Ltd, Datalogic SpA,

RFID,

INC,

Siemens, Smartrac NV

Get more info about “Global RFID Market Report” by requesting Sample Copy HERE: https://www.databridgemarketresearch.com/request-a-sample/?dbmr=global-rfid-market

Market Analysis:

Global RFID market is to register a healthy CAGR of 11.72% in the forecast period of 2019-2026. The report contains data from the base year of 2018 and the historic year of 2017. The rise in the market value can be attributed to deployment of RFID in production facilities, safety & authentication implementation and increase government policies. RFID is an acronym for “radio frequency identification” and relates to a technique in which digital data embedded in RFID tags or smart tags is discovered by a viewer via radio waves. RFID is identical to barcoding in that the tag or label data is detected by a machine that stores the data in a database. However, RFID has several benefits over schemes that use barcode tracking software. Most remarkable is that the RFID tag data could be read outside of the field of view, while the barcodes should be connected with an optical scanner.

The most advanced tools and techniques are applied to produce this RFID report which gives the best experience to the business and the user. This RFID market study also evaluates the market status, market share, growth rate, sales volume, future trends, market drivers, market restraints, revenue generation, opportunities and challenges, risks and entry barriers, sales channels, and distributors. This market report potentially endows you with the numerous insights and business solutions that will assist you stay ahead of the competition. The competitive landscape section of the report provides a clear insight into the market share analysis and actions of key industry players.

Global RFID Market By Products (Tags, Readers, Software), Tags (Wafer Size, Tag type, Frequency, Application, Form Factor, Material), End User (Industrial, Transportation, Retail, Consumer Package Goods, Healthcare, Education, Others), Geography (North America, South America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Middle East and Africa) – Industry Trends and Forecast to 2026

Presentation of the Market

The RFID research report includes the presentation of the market by firstly introducing the overview of the market, presenting a detailed study of the market by evaluating the growth drivers, restraining factors and opportunities at length.

Analysis of the leading segments

The market is segmented on the basis of type, product, application, end user industry, raw materials. It becomes easy to understand the market through the segmentation.

Segmentation:

By Products

Tags

Readers

Software

By Tags

Wafer Size 200mm 300mm Others

Tag Type Passive RFID Active RFID

Frequency Low Frequency High Frequency Ultra-High Frequency Active Ultra-High Frequency

Application Agriculture Animal Tracking Farm Automation Food Traceability Cold Chain Others Commercial Advertising Industrial Material Management IT Asset Tracking Kiosk Laundry Jewelry Tracking Others Transportation Car Clickers Road Tolling Automotive Ignition Systems Intelligent Transportation System Parking Management Others Healthcare Laboratory Management Patients Management Waste Management Drugs Management Equipment Management Other Logistic and Supply Chain Postal and Courier Asset Tracking Freight Tracking System Container Tracking Others Aerospace Baggage Tracking Flyable Parts Tracking Materials Management Lifetime Traceability MRO Others Defense Border Security Weapon Movement Tracking Soldier Movement Tracking Others Retail Apparel Jewelry Others Security and Access Control Access Control Counterfeiting and Theft Control/Prevention Passport Others Sports

Form Factor Button Card Implants Key Fob Label Paper Tickets Wristband Others Screw Tie Wrap Boltable Shackle Cinch Sling Embeddable Eyelet Push



By Material

Plastic

Paper

Metal

Glass

Others Rubber Ceramic Silicon



By End User

Industrial

Transportation

Retail

Consumer Package Goods

Healthcare

Education

Others

Geography

North America

Europe

Asia-Pacific

South America

Middle East and Africa

Key Benefits of Buying the Report:

This report will enable both of the sides in market be an established firm or a relative new entrant. It helps the established firms to know about the moves which are being performed by their competitors and also helps the new entrants by educating them about the market situations and the industry trends. This report is quite fruitful in helping to understand the market definition and all the aspects of the market including the CAGR value and key profiles.

View Detailed Table of Content @ https://www.databridgemarketresearch.com/toc/?dbmr=global-rfid-market

What are the major market growth drivers?

Enhanced deployment of RFID in production facilities to increase productivity is contributing to the growth of the market

Enhanced using of safety & authentication implementation is boosting the growth of the market

Increase government policies is propelling the growth of the market

Heavy implementation of RFID technologies in the retail sector is driving the growth of the market

Key Developments in the Market:

In November 2018, PervasID declares the release of its new Multi-Ranger product. The company that previously this year provided $1.87 million for the Series Funding created the first 99% + accurate multi-functional RFID reader to address stock issues for retailers. In order for RFID technology to bring actual benefits to distributors, it must push revenues, offer enhanced operating effectiveness and boost income while needing small expenditure. The market share has increased subsequently with the launch of the latest product and increasing the product portfolio of the company.

In August 2018, Marchi Engenharia has announced the implementation of the latest brand of radio frequency identification tools under the brand name Via Onda. The M-ID40 module and antennas were the first instruments the company has constructed to enter the industry. The Via Onda reader is intended to monitor car and individual’s entry, stock handling, restaurant, and hospital design, crash safety of freight cars and pedestrian trampling, and inventory of products. This product launch has extended the company’s brand range and boosted its market share.

Competitive Analysis

Global RFID Market is highly fragmented and the major players have used various strategies such as new product launches, expansions, agreements, joint ventures, partnerships, acquisitions, and others to increase their footprints in this market. The report includes market shares of RFID Market for global, Europe, North America, Asia-Pacific, South America and Middle East & Africa.

Complete report on Global RFID Market Research Report 2019-2026 spread across 350 Pages, profiling Top companies and supports with tables and figures

What Managed RFID Market Research Offers:

Managed RFID Industry gives assessments for the regional level analysis with Production, Sales, Consumption, Imports and Exports

Managed RFID industry provides manufacturers with basic information, product category, sales revenue, price, and gross margin (2019-2019)

Managed RFID market forecasts for a minimum of 7 years of all the mentioned segments

Supply chain trends mapping the latest technological advancements

Global Managed RFID industry shares drivers, constraints, opportunities, threats, challenges, investment opportunities

Strategic for the new entrants in Managed RFID market

Manufacturing process, suppliers, price, production and consumption analysis, mode of transport and cost analysis, industry chain analysis

Company profiling with detailed strategies, financials, and recent developments

Contact:

Data Bridge Market Research

US: +1 888 387 2818

UK: +44 208 089 1725

Hong Kong: +852 8192 7475

Email: [email protected]