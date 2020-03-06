RF Test Equipment Market Share, Size, Regional Trend, Future Growth, Leading Players and Industry Demand 2020 – 2026

The RF Test Equipment Market report has been prepared based on the synthesis, analysis, and interpretation of information about the market collected from specialized sources. The competitive landscape section of the report provides a clear insight into the market share analysis of key industry players. company overview, financial overview, product portfolio, new project launched, recent development analysis are the parameters included in the profile.

The RF Test Equipment market was valued at USD 2.71 billion in 2019 and is expected to reach USD 3.7 billion by 2025, at a CAGR of 5.32% over the forecast period 2020 – 2025

Company Coverage

Keysight Technologies, Fortive, Rohde & Schwarz, Anritsu, National Instruments, Cobham, EXFO, Teradyne, Viavi Solutions, Giga-Tronics, Yokogawa Electric, Chroma ATE, Teledyne Technologies, Good Will Instruments, B&K Precision

Segment by Type

Oscilloscopes

Signal Generators

Spectrum Analyzers

Network Analyzers

Others

Segment by Application

Telecommunications

Consumer Electronics

Automotive

Aerospace & Defense

Industrial

Medical

Research & Education

Scope of the Report

Radiofrequency (RF) test equipment is used to compute signals at a higher frequency range than that supported by any other general test equipment. Along with standard measurement functionality, they also have specialized functions to determine the characteristics of an RF signal (radio waves transmitted within the frequency range of 3 hertz to 300 megahertz).

Key Market Trends

The Growing Demand for RF Enabled Consumer Electronics have also been Promoting the Growth of the RF Enabled Components.

– The rising demand for internet connections and RF-enabled consumer electronics, such as laptops, mobile phones, tablets, microwave ovens, and televisions among others have also been encouraging the growth of the RF-enabled components. This, in turn, has been further strengthening the growth of RF testing equipment.

– Huge adoption rates of smartphones and other modules have exceedingly increased data traffic. Data traffic and the number of the data centers are expanding due to the surging bandwidth consumption for a broad variety of applications and services resulting in increased data handling.

– Mobile operators are continuously upgrading the quality of their services by monitoring and controlling the output power transmitted and analyzing interpreting them with the help of excellent sources. With LTE-A standard becoming a norm, sufficing consumers demand, ensuring greater coverage and providing quality services is the prime focus of firms in this sector.

North America Leading in Technological Advancements and Demand for RF Test Equipments

– Augmented demand from telecommunication and consumer electronics sector is the principal factor driving the market. Having test equipment with exceptional technologies integrated into it has been a boosting factor to the telecom industry in North America.

– The North America region is predicted to contribute massively to the global market owing to the presence of various instrumentation and testing tools manufacturers. The high adoption rates of latest smartphones conforming to the latest wireless standards are expected to bode well for the region.

– In addition, demand from telecommunication and consumer electronics in North American companies can fuel market demand. High data traffic witnessed in the region and penetration of modular instruments are likely to augur well for the region.

– The United States, being a mature market for RF testing equipment, stands tall in this region, due to the popularity of LTE and LTE-A technology. Data traffic in North America is increasing day by day, and as a result, the market in this region is expected to attain substantial growth with more connections at a higher data traffic rate

Competitive Landscape

– June 2019 – Anritsu Company introduces a 43.5 GHz frequency option for its 2- and 4-port ShockLine MS46122B, MS46322B, MS46522B, MS46524B vector network analyzers (VNAs) with guaranteed specifications using Anritsu’s Extended-KTM type connectors and components. The ShockLine family becomes the first VNA to support specified 43.5 GHz functionality in a K-connector environment, creating distinct cost-of-test and time-to-market advantages in high-frequency applications, including 5G, satellite, and signal integrity.

– January 2019 – Teradyne, Inc. and the shareholders of Lemsys SA(Lemsys) announced the acquisition of privately held Lemsys of Geneva, Switzerland. The company will remain in Geneva with current management and staffing. Lemsys is a leading global provider of test equipment for the high power semiconductor industry, serving the emerging and growing power discrete device and module market aligned to electric vehicles, wind and solar power generation, and high power industrial applications

Table of Contents

1 Study Coverage

2 Executive Summary

3 Market Size by Manufacturers

4 RF Test Equipment Production by Regions

5 RF Test Equipment Consumption by Regions

6 Market Size by Type

7 Market Size by Application

8 Manufacturers Profiles

9 Production Forecasts

10 Consumption Forecast

11 Value Chain and Sales Channels Analysis

12 Market Opportunities & Challenges, Risks and Influences Factors Analysis

13 Key Findings in the Global RF Test Equipment Study

14 Research Findings and Conclusion

15 Future Forecast

16 Appendix

16.1 Research Methodology

16.1.1 Methodology/Research Approach.

