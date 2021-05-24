Revenue Management Market to Grow with a CAGR of 18.9% by 2023 | Global Industry Trend and Key Players (Accenture, Amdocs, Ericsson, Netcracker Technology, Oracle, CSG Systems) and Forecast Research

The Revenue Management Market growing at a CAGR of 18.9% between 2017 and 2023. Revenue Management Market is valued at 10500 million USD in 2017 and is expected to reach 29600 million USD by the end of 2023.

Revenue management is the application of disciplined analytics that predict consumer behavior at the micro-market level and optimize product availability and price to maximize revenue growth. The primary aim of revenue management is selling the right product to the right customer at the right time for the right price and with the right pack. The essence of this discipline is in understanding customers’ perception of product value and accurately aligning product prices, placement and availability with each customer segment.

North America is projected to dominate the market during the forecast period due to technological advancements and early adoption of revenue management solutions and services in the region. The APAC market is expected to grow at the highest CAGR between 2020 and 2023. The primary driving forces for this growth are huge technological spending and penetration of revenue management solution and services in manufacturing industries in countries such as China, India, and Japan.

Top Key Players analyzed in Global Revenue Management Market are Geographic Revenue Mix, Accenture, Amdocs, Ericsson, Netcracker Technology, Oracle, CSG Systems, Huawei, Redknee, SAP and Suntec Business Solutions

Market Segment By Type –

• Risk Management

• Pricing and Revenue Forecast Management

• Revenue Analytics

• Data Management

• Channel Revenue Management

Market Segment By Application –

• Aviation

• Real Estate & Construction

• Media & Entertainment

• Telecommunication

• Transportation & Logistics

• Energy & Utilities

• Retail & Wholesale

• Manufacturing

• Tourism & Hospitality

Development policies and plans are discussed as well as manufacturing processes and cost structures are also analyzed. This report also states import/export consumption, supply and demand Figures, cost, price, revenue and gross margins.

