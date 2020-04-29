Revenue from the Sales of Dipping Sauce to Surge Exponentially Owing To High Demand During COVID-19 Lockdown

Dipping Sauce Market: Introduction

Dips are used to add flavor or texture to a food such as potato chips, pizza, sandwich, seafood etc. which makes the food more delicious and tasty. The dipping sauce act as a flavoring ingredient which enhances the taste of particular food product. It comes in various flavors depending on the regional demands. Different flavors are made from the combination of ginger, yogurt, mayonnaise, pepper, cheese, garlic, onion, and others. The demand for dipping sauces is extremely high in the food industry as they act as a crucial element in international as well as regional cuisines. With the growing urbanization, mainly in the developing countries, the consumers who are used to traditional cooking until now are developing taste for fast food and international cuisine with time. Dipping sauces are widely used in every type of cuisine all over the world. It is highly nutritious and contains low fat as it is made from all the natural ingredients.

Dipping Sauce Market: Dynamics

With the increasing disposable income and increased expenditure power, people are more attracted towards the fast food rather than home cooked traditional food. With the increased consumption of fast food among people, the demand for dipping sauces also increased which is fueling the growth of dipping sauce market. Another factor towards the growth of dipping sauce market is the dip enhances the flavor of the food and also hampers the nutritional value of the food. Various dipping sauces are now available in the low fat form which is increasing their market demand. Moreover, the busy lifestyle has made people rely on readymade food products like sauces and can be easily obtained from retail stores, supermarkets, online stores and others. Another significant factor towards the growth of dipping sauce market is the growth of fast food restaurants. The big fast food restaurants chains like pizza hut, KFC, Dominos etc. are introducing new additive products like dips, sauces, extra cheese and others to increase their sales which leads to increase in demand.

Dipping Sauce Market: Segmentation

The dipping sauce market can be segmented on the basis of product type, flavor type, distribution channel, and region. On the basis of product type, the dipping sauce market can be segmented into organic and conventional. The organic food products have high demands due to use of natural food ingredients in their food and increased demand for chemical free products among the people. On the basis of flavor type, the dipping sauce market can be segmented into Garlic Parmesan dipping sauce, Onion dipping sauce, Blue cheese dipping sauce and others. On the basis of a distribution channel, the dipping sauce market can be segmented into direct sales and indirect sales. The indirect sales market can be further sub-segmented into the specialty stores, wholesalers, hypermarket, supermarket, convenience stores, online retailers and others. On the basis of region, the dipping sauce market can be segmented into North America, Latin America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Africa and the Middle East.

Dipping Sauce Market: Regional Outlook

On the basis of the regional outlook, dipping sauce market is segmented into five different regions: North America, Latin America, Europe, Middle East and Africa and Asia Pacific. The major factor driving the dipping sauce market in Asia Pacific region is the improving lifestyle of people along with an increase in disposable income. Asia Pacific was closely trailed by North America and Europe. North America is dominating the global market for dipping sauce followed by Europe. The use of taste enhancers is increasing which leads to increase in demand for dipping sauces. In Europe, due to increase in demand for functional foods and dietary supplements, dipping sauce market is expected to grow mainly in Germany, the UK, Italy, and France.

Dipping Sauce Market: Key Player:

Some of the major players operating in dipping sauce market include Panama Foods, FunFoods Pvt. Ltd, Dr. Oetker India Pvt. Ltd., Giraffe Foods Inc., YiHai International Holdings Limited, Chris’ Food Culture, Jewel fine foods, Specialty Food Association, Inc., Sweet Baby Ray’s Inc., Renfro Foods.