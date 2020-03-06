Returnable Transport Packaging (RTP) Market Size, Status, Demand and Outlook 2020- Ifco System, Kuehne+Nagel, Schoeller Allibert

The global returnable transport packaging (RTP) market is expected to register a CAGR of 7.18%, over the forecast period (2018 – 2023).

The report presents an in-depth assessment of the Global Returnable Transport Packaging (RTP) including enabling technologies, key trends, market drivers, challenges, standardization, regulatory landscape, deployment models, operator case studies, opportunities, future roadmap, value chain, ecosystem player profiles and strategies. The report also presents forecasts for Global Returnable Transport Packaging (RTP) investments from 2020 till 2023.

The scope of the report considers market segmentation based on material covers plastic (containers, drums, crates, pallets, protective dunnage, and trays), metal (containers, drums, pallets, racks, bulk bins, roll cages) and wood (barrels, pallets, stillage) RTP products. The containers segment covers bulk boxes, sleeve packs, totes, foldable large containers, rigid plastic containers, and intermediate bulk containers. The drums & barrels segment covers different sizes of plastic and steel drums and wooden barrels. The pallets segment covers steel, plastic, plywood, and wood pallets. The others segment, by product type, covers stillage, plastic trays, roll cages, and bulk bins. The other applications segment covers the RTP usage in pharmaceutical, chemical, and textile industries.

Click the link to get a free Sample Copy of the Report:

https://www.marketinsightsreports.com/reports/01241064779/global-returnable-transport-packaging-rtp-market-by-material-type-plastic-metal-wood-application-automotive-food-and-beverage-consumer-goods-product-type-and-geography-growth-trends-and-forecast-2018-2023/inquiry?Mode=21

Top Leading Manufactures-

Ifco System, Kuehne+Nagel, Schoeller Allibert, Ssi Schaefer, Rehrig Pacific, Amatech

Market Scenario

Packaging materials have contributed immensely to natural resource depletion, global warming, ozone layer depletion, and placing excessive pressure on the environment by the unceasing waste disposal. Also, packaging takes up landfill space, serves as sources of toxic materials with health implications and potential for groundwater contamination. To deal with the negative consequences of packaging, RTP enables firms to reduce their operational cost and to lessen environmental impact in conformity with governments regulation for sustainable supply chains. RTP can be used to achieve logical, marketing, and environmental objectives. For logical objectives, RTP facilitates distribution, protects the product, and preserves the environment, thereby leading to substantial economic and environmental benefits. Furthermore, RTP provides information about the products condition and location even on transit, which, in turn, brings operational benefits.

Stringent Government Regulations are Driving the Growth of the Market

Governments across the globe have many regulations when it comes to packaging of materials in end-user industries, like automotive, textile, and chemical. Regulations require end users to limit the disposal of bio-degradable packages. Hence, the companies are using RTP instead of disposable packages that are made of paperboard or other packaging materials.

Inquire for Discount:

https://www.marketinsightsreports.com/reports/01241064779/global-returnable-transport-packaging-rtp-market-by-material-type-plastic-metal-wood-application-automotive-food-and-beverage-consumer-goods-product-type-and-geography-growth-trends-and-forecast-2018-2023/discount?Mode=21

Key Developments in the Market

-January 2018 – Brookfield Business Partners had agreed to acquire a majority stake in European packaging maker, Schoeller Allibert Group, for EUR 205 million from JPMorgan Chase & Co.

-February 2017 – Nefab Packaging Sweden AB acquired the assets of Foldy Pac Nordic AB, a company that produces wooden packaging for demanding transport by road, sea, and air, to increase their product portfolio and cater to more geographies.

What are the market factors that are explained in the report?

–Key Strategic Developments: The study also includes the key strategic developments of the market, comprising R&D, new product launch, M&A, agreements, collaborations, partnerships, joint ventures, and regional growth of the leading competitors operating in the market on a Global and regional scale.

–Key Market Features: The report evaluated key market features, including revenue, price, capacity, capacity utilization rate, gross, production, production rate, consumption, import/export, supply/demand, cost, market share, CAGR, and gross margin. In addition, the study offers a comprehensive study of the key market dynamics and their latest trends, along with pertinent market segments and sub-segments.

–Analytical Tools: Global Returnable Transport Packaging (RTP) Market report includes the accurately studied and assessed data of the key industry players and their scope in the market by means of a number of analytical tools. The analytical tools such as Porter’s five forces analysis, feasibility study, and investment return analysis have been used to analyzed the growth of the key players operating in the market.

The research includes historic data from 2014 to 2020 and forecasts until 2023 which makes the reports an invaluable resource for industry executives, marketing, sales and product managers, consultants, analysts, and other people looking for key industry data in readily accessible documents with clearly presented tables and graphs.

Media Contact Us:

Irfan Tamboli (Head of Sales) – Market Insights Reports

Phone: + 1704 266 3234 | +91-750-707-8687

[email protected] | [email protected]