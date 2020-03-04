Returnable Plastic Crates Market Size and Forecast, 2019-2026

Returnable Plastic Crates Market report 2018, discusses various factors driving or restraining the market, which will help the future market to grow with promising CAGR. The Returnable Plastic Crates Market research Reports offers an extensive collection of reports on different markets covering crucial details. The report studies the competitive environment of the Returnable Plastic Crates Market is based on company profiles and their efforts on increasing product value and production.

By Market Players:

manufacturers are mainly emphasizing on expanding their footprint through returnable transit packaging. There has been rapid increase in the usage of plastic crates for the bulk packaging of several fresh agricultural products during several process such as harvesting, post-harvest handling, as well as for the transportation and storage of food grains, fruits, vegetables, etc. across the globe. Due to the availability of plastic crates in different capacities, consumers can pack their agricultural produce depending upon its usage. The sturdy and hard nature of plastic crates as compared to other packaging material is boosting the market. Furthermore, plastic crates are lighter and compatible as compared to wooden crates, which is boosting their demand in agricultural applications. Plastic crates are better for handling due to their smooth surface as compared to wooden crates that have splinters and nails. In addition, wooden crates are open and this is likely to lead to the drying of agricultural products, whereas plastic crates can be packed properly, which decreases the chances of drying and keeps the produce fresh for a longer time.

Returnable Plastic Crates Market Analysis & Forecast

Globally, by product type, the nestable RPC segment is estimated to dominate the market in 2018 in terms of market value. The global RPC market by material type has been segmented into HDPE, PP and others. Among material types, the HDPE segment of RPC dominates the market with more than 60% market share in 2018. The HDPE segment of RPC market is expected to grow at an impressive CAGR of 5.7% during the forecast period. Among the capacity segments, the 10 kg to 20 kg segment is anticipated to dominate the market during the forecast period. Among the application segments, the agriculture segment is anticipated to dominate the market during the forecast period. The global market has been segmented into five regions: North America, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, Asia-Pacific excluding Japan (APEJ), Latin America, Middle East & Africa (MEA) and Japan. The APEJ region is projected to register the highest CAGR of 7.2% by value during the forecast period.

Reasons to Purchase This Report:

