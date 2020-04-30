Retractable Awnings Market Trends, Demand and Forecast with Market Players- SUNAIR AWNINGS, ADVANCED DESIGN AWNINGS & SIGNS, Carroll Architectural Shade, Sunesta, others

Forecast Period 2020-2026: A comprehensive analysis of the market structure along with the forecast of the various segments and sub-segments of the market have been delivered through this Retractable Awnings Market business document. The market is greatly transforming because of the moves of the key players and brands including developments, product launches, joint ventures, mergers and acquisitions that in turn changes the view of the global face of industry.

The well-established Key players in the market are: SUNAIR AWNINGS, ADVANCED DESIGN AWNINGS & SIGNS, Carroll Architectural Shade, Sunesta, Eide Industries, Inc., KE Durasol Awnings, Marygrove Awnings, Craft-Bilt Manufacturing Company., Lloyd’s of Millville., NuImagePro & NuImage Awnings, Kent International., Unique Décor, A&A Awnings and Storm Shutters, The Awning Factory, Avalatec Awning, Inc., French Awning & Screen Co., Sun System Enterprises., Mohan Awnings, Shree Services among others.

Global retractable awnings market is set to witness substantial CAGR of 7.05% in the forecast period of 2019- 2026.

In January 2019, Ohio Awning and Manufacturing Co. announced the acquisition of Canvas Exchange Inc. This acquisition will help both them to expand them as Ohio Awning made awning for commercial while Canvas Exchange focus on residential. With this acquisition both companies will expand their product offering

Retractable Awnings Market Trends | Industry Segment by Product Type (Veranda, Patio, Freestanding, Conservatory, Others), Technology (Manual, Motorized, Sensor, Remote Control), End- Industry (Commercial, Residential), Application (Door Awnings, Window Awnings, Patio Awnings), Geography (North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, South America, Middle East and Africa) – Industry Trends and Forecast to 2026

The retractable awning is a cantilevered awning fully supported from the ground of the wall. This style of awning can be retracted or folded against the surface of the wall in which it is fixed. They are very suitable to block the sun or rain in a patio without changing the structure continuously or erecting obstructive support poles. Freestanding, conservatory, patio, veranda are some of the common product types of the retractable awning. They are widely used in application such as door awnings, window awnings, patio awnings among others.

Market Drivers:

Increasing disposable income will drive the market growth

Rising demand of retractable awning from cafes, quick service restaurants and other will also enhance the market growth

Increasing demand for home repairs and improvement will uplift the growth of this market

Rising awareness against UV protection will also contribute as a factor for the market growth

Market Restraints:

High cost of the product will restrain the market growth

Requirement of frequent maintenance will also hamper the growth of this market

The risk of getting destroyed in extreme temperature hinders the market growth

At the Last, Retractable Awnings industry report focuses on data sources, viz. primary and secondary sources, market breakdown and data triangulation, market size estimation, research programs, and design, research approach and methodology, and the publisher’s disclaimer.

