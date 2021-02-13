Retort Packaging-Global Market Outlook 2022

Description

The Global Retort Packaging market is estimated at $30.2 billion in 2015 and is expected to reach $49.5 billion by 2022 growing at a CAGR of 7.3% during the forecast period 2015 to 2022. Increase in disposable income, improvement in pet food products and varying preferences of people towards packaging are some of the major factors which are fueling the market growth. High capital investment in technologies is the major restraining factor of the market.

Asia-Pacific is expected to grow at the highest CAGR during the forecast period, due to the rising demand for instant food and growing health consciousness. The retort packaging market is well-established in metropolitan cities and is rising at a quick pace in developing economies such as China and India. Food segment is expected to be fastest growing segment owing to its growing usage of retort pouches for packaging curries, sauces, and other ready-to-eat meals.

The key players in the market include Silgan Holdings, Inc., E.I. Du Pont De Nemours and Co., Sealed Air Corporation, Coveris Holdings S.A, DS Smith PLC, Amcor Limited, Mondi PLC, Rocktenn Company, International Paper Company, Bemis Company, Inc., Berry Plastics Corporation, Otsuka Holdings Co., Limited, Sonoco Products Company, Astrapak Limited, Clondalkin Industries BV, Tredegar Corporation, Ampac Holdings LLC, Winpak Ltd, Flair Flexible Packaging Corporation and Insite Towers.

Types Covered:

Cartons

Pouches

Back-Seal Quad

Gusseted Pouches

Spouted Pouches

Stand- Up Pouches

Trays

Cans

Bottles

Materials Covered:

Aluminum Foil

Bio-Materials

Nylon

Other Bio-Materials

Paper & Paperboard

Cast Polypropylene

Polyethylene (PE)

Plastics

Food-Grade Cast Polypropylene

Polyester (PET)

Polypropylene

Other Materials

Polyvinylidenechloride (PVDC)

Polyvinyl chloride (PVC)

End Users Covered:

Beverages

Healthcare

Food

Baby Food

Meals Ready-to-Eat (MRE)

Pet Food

Sea Food

Soups & Sauces

Other Foods

Pharmaceuticals

Personal Care

Other End Users

Form Types Covered:

Flexible

Rigid

Semi-Rigid





Regions Covered:

North America

US

Canada

Mexico

Europe

Germany

France

Italy

UK

Spain

Rest of Europe

Asia Pacific

Japan

China

India

Australia

New Zealand

Rest of Asia Pacific

Rest of the World

Middle East

Brazil

Argentina

South Africa

Egypt





What our report offers:

– Market share assessments for the regional and country level segments

– Market share analysis of the top industry players

– Strategic recommendations for the new entrants

– Market forecasts for a minimum of 8 years of all the mentioned segments, sub segments and the regional markets

– Market Trends (Drivers, Constraints, Opportunities, Threats, Challenges, Investment Opportunities, and recommendations)

– Strategic recommendations in key business segments based on the market estimations

– Competitive landscaping mapping the key common trends

– Company profiling with detailed strategies, financials, and recent developments

– Supply chain trends mapping the latest technological advancements

Table of Contents

1 Executive Summary

2 Preface

2.1 Abstract

2.2 Stake Holders

2.3 Research Scope

2.4 Research Methodology

2.4.1 Data Mining

2.4.2 Data Analysis

2.4.3 Data Validation

2.4.4 Research Approach

2.5 Research Sources

2.5.1 Primary Research Sources

2.5.2 Secondary Research Sources

2.5.3 Assumptions

3 Market Trend Analysis

3.1 Introduction

3.2 Drivers

3.3 Restraints

3.4 Opportunities

3.5 Threats

3.6 End User Analysis

3.7 Emerging Markets

3.8 Futuristic Market Scenario

4 Porters Five Force Analysis

4.1 Bargaining power of suppliers

4.2 Bargaining power of buyers

4.3 Threat of substitutes

4.4 Threat of new entrants

4.5 Competitive rivalry

5 Global Retort Packaging Market, By Type

5.1 Introduction

5.2 Cartons

5.3 Pouches

5.3.1 Back-Seal Quad

5.3.2 Gusseted Pouches

5.3.3 Spouted Pouches

5.3.4 Stand- Up Pouches

5.4 Trays

5.4.1 Cans

5.4.2 Bottles

n

6 Global Retort Packaging Market, By Material

6.1 Introduction

6.2 Aluminum Foil

6.3 Bio-Materials

6.3.1 Nylon

6.3.2 Other Bio-Materials

6.4 Paper & Paperboard

6.5 Cast Polypropylene

6.6 Polyethylene (PE)

6.7 Plastics

6.7.1 Food-Grade Cast Polypropylene

6.7.2 Polyester (PET)

6.7.3 Polypropylene

6.8 Other Materials

6.8.1 Polyvinylidenechloride (PVDC)

6.8.2 Polyvinyl chloride (PVC)

n

7 Global Retort Packaging Market, By End User

7.1 Introduction

7.2 Beverages

7.3 Healthcare

7.4 Food

7.4.1 Baby Food

7.4.2 Meals Ready-to-Eat (MRE)

7.4.3 Pet Food

7.4.4 Sea Food

7.4.5 Soups & Sauces

7.4.6 Other Foods

7.4.6.1 Meat stew

7.5 Pharmaceuticals

7.6 Personal Care

7.7 Other End Users

n

8 Global Retort Packaging Market, By Form Type

8.1 Introduction

8.2 Flexible

8.3 Rigid

8.4 Semi-Rigid

n

9 Global Retort Packaging Market, By Geography

9.1 North America

9.1.1 US

9.1.2 Canada

9.1.3 Mexico

9.2 Europe

9.2.1 Germany

9.2.2 France

9.2.3 Italy

9.2.4 UK

9.2.5 Spain

9.2.6 Rest of Europe

9.3 Asia Pacific

9.3.1 Japan

9.3.2 China

9.3.3 India

9.3.4 Australia

9.3.5 New Zealand

9.3.6 Rest of Asia Pacific

9.4 Rest of the World

9.4.1 Middle East

9.4.2 Brazil

9.4.3 Argentina

9.4.4 South Africa

9.4.5 Egypt

n

10 Key Developments

10.1 Agreements, Partnerships, Collaborations and Joint Ventures

10.2 Acquisitions & Mergers

10.3 New Product Launch

10.4 Expansions

10.5 Other Key Strategies

n

11 Company Profiling

11.1 Silgan Holdings, Inc.

11.2 E.I. Du Pont De Nemours and Co.

11.3 Sealed Air Corporation

11.4 Coveris Holdings S.A

11.5 DS Smith PLC

11.6 Amcor Limited

11.7 Mondi PLC

11.8 Rocktenn Company

11.9 International Paper Company

11.10 Bemis Company, Inc.

11.11 Berry Plastics Corporation

11.12 Otsuka Holdings Co., Limited

11.13 Sonoco Products Company

11.14 Astrapak Limited

11.15 Clondalkin Industries BV

11.16 Tredegar Corporation

11.17 Ampac Holdings LLC

11.18 Winpak Ltd11.19 Flair Flexible Packaging Corporation

11.20 Insite Towers

