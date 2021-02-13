Retort Packaging-Global Market Outlook 2022

Description
The Global Retort Packaging market is estimated at $30.2 billion in 2015 and is expected to reach $49.5 billion by 2022 growing at a CAGR of 7.3% during the forecast period 2015 to 2022. Increase in disposable income, improvement in pet food products and varying preferences of people towards packaging are some of the major factors which are fueling the market growth. High capital investment in technologies is the major restraining factor of the market.
Asia-Pacific is expected to grow at the highest CAGR during the forecast period, due to the rising demand for instant food and growing health consciousness. The retort packaging market is well-established in metropolitan cities and is rising at a quick pace in developing economies such as China and India. Food segment is expected to be fastest growing segment owing to its growing usage of retort pouches for packaging curries, sauces, and other ready-to-eat meals.
The key players in the market include Silgan Holdings, Inc., E.I. Du Pont De Nemours and Co., Sealed Air Corporation, Coveris Holdings S.A, DS Smith PLC, Amcor Limited, Mondi PLC, Rocktenn Company, International Paper Company, Bemis Company, Inc., Berry Plastics Corporation, Otsuka Holdings Co., Limited, Sonoco Products Company, Astrapak Limited, Clondalkin Industries BV, Tredegar Corporation, Ampac Holdings LLC, Winpak Ltd, Flair Flexible Packaging Corporation and Insite Towers.
Types Covered:
Cartons
Pouches
Back-Seal Quad
Gusseted Pouches
Spouted Pouches
Stand- Up Pouches
Trays
Cans
Bottles
Materials Covered:
Aluminum Foil
Bio-Materials
Nylon
Other Bio-Materials
Paper & Paperboard
Cast Polypropylene
Polyethylene (PE)
Plastics
Food-Grade Cast Polypropylene
Polyester (PET)
Polypropylene
Other Materials
Polyvinylidenechloride (PVDC)
Polyvinyl chloride (PVC)
End Users Covered:
Beverages
Healthcare
Food
Baby Food
Meals Ready-to-Eat (MRE)
Pet Food
Sea Food
Soups & Sauces
Other Foods
Pharmaceuticals
Personal Care
Other End Users
Form Types Covered:
Flexible
Rigid
Semi-Rigid
\n
Regions Covered:
North America
US
Canada
Mexico
Europe
Germany
France
Italy
UK
Spain
Rest of Europe
Asia Pacific
Japan
China
India
Australia
New Zealand
Rest of Asia Pacific
Rest of the World
Middle East
Brazil
Argentina
South Africa
Egypt
\n
