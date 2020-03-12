Retail Banking IT Spending Market is Becoming More Wide Spread | Know the Key Players – Accenture, Cisco Systems, Dell, HP, IBM, Infosys

The New Report “Retail Banking IT Spending Market” published by Premium Market Insights, covers the market landscape and its growth prospects over the coming years. The report also includes a discussion of the key vendors operating in this market.

The growing demand for software and services in the banking sector is the major factor that is boosting the growth of the market. Several banks are adopting the various software to offer better service to their customer, hence boosting the growth of the retail banking IT spending market. Increasing spending on IT services such as system integration, consulting, maintenance, software deployment, support, hardware deployment, others. These are the factors that are boosting the growth of the retail banking IT spending market.

Retail banks spend on emerging technologies such as core banking, analytical technologies, online banking, mobile banking, channel management, and others that are influencing the growth of the market. Increase cyber-attacks have significantly increased the adoption of cloud-based technology, which further propels the growth of the retail banking IT spending market. For safety and security of data and confidentiality of data, a number of banks across the globe are increasing their spending on risk management that is expected to increase the demand for the retail banking IT spending market.

Top Companies Covered in this Report:

1. Accenture, 2. Cisco Systems, Inc., 3. Dell Inc., 4. HP, 5. IBM, 6. Infosys Limited, 7. Intel Corporation, 8. Microsoft, 9. Oracle, 10. Teradata

What is the Market Scope?

The "Global Retail Banking IT Spending Market Analysis to 2027" is a specialized and in-depth study of the pharmaceutical industry with a special focus on the global market trend analysis. The report aims to provide an overview of retail banking IT spending with detailed market segmentation by Component, Technology, Application, End User and geography. The global retail banking IT spending market is expected to witness high growth during the forecast period. The report provides key statistics on the market status of the leading retail banking IT spending market players and offers key trends and opportunities in the market.

What is the Market Segmentation?

The global retail banking IT spending market is segmented on the basis of spending type, platform. On the basis of spending type the market is segmented as core banking, online banking, mobile banking, analytical technologies, others. On the basis of platform the market is segmented as hardware, software, services.

What is the Regional Framework?

The report provides a detailed overview of the industry including both qualitative and quantitative information. It provides overview and forecast of the global Retail Banking IT Spending market based on various segments. It also provides market size and forecast estimates from year 2017 to 2027 with respect to five major regions, namely; North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific (APAC), Middle East and Africa (MEA) and South & Central America. The Retail Banking IT Spending market by each region is later sub-segmented by respective countries and segments. The report covers analysis and forecast of 18 countries globally along with current trend and opportunities prevailing in the region.

