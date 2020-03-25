Retail Banking IT Spending Market 2020 Global Industry Size, Demand, Growth Analysis, Share, Revenue and Forecast 2025

This report examines the size of the global market for retail banking IT spending, industry status and forecasts, the competitive landscape and growth opportunities. This research report classifies the global market for retail banking IT spending by company, region, type and end-use sector.

The demand for IT products and services is increasing in the banking sector due to a change in methodology in the exercise of banking functions. Several banks are increasing their IT spending to offer better services to customers and build brand loyalty. In addition to spending on basic hardware, software and services, retail banks are investing in a number of emerging technologies such as basic banking, analytics, internal operations, online banking, mobile banking and channel management.

In recent years, the modalities of the customer experience in banking have radically changed. The retail banking industry has an impending need to keep up with the pace at which customers are switching to smart devices to meet their banking needs.

Many foreign banks are expected to invest in the banking sector’s IT infrastructure by forming strategic alliances with regional banks over the next four years. With this, the services segment is expected to emerge as the fastest growing area of ​​the retail banking IT spending market until 2019.

In 2017, the size of the global retail banking IT spending market was xx million US dollars and it is expected to reach xx million US dollars. $ by the end of 2025, with a CAGR of xx% in 2018-2025.

This report focuses on the main global players, covered

Dell

HP

IBM

Microsoft

…

Market segment by region / country, this report covers

the United States

Europe

China

Japan

Southeast Asia

India

Market segment by type, the product can be divided into

Core Banking

Online Banking

Mobile Banking

Channel Management

Internal operations

Analytical technologies

Increased Internet penetration

Market segment by application, divided into hardware software services

The objectives of the study for this report are:

To study and forecast the size of the IT spending market for retail banking services in the global market.

Analyze the main global players, SWOT analysis, value and global market share for the best players.

Define, describe and forecast the market by type, end use and region.

Analyze and compare the state of the market and forecasts between China and the main regions, namely the United States, Europe, China, Japan, Southeast Asia, India and the rest of the world.

Analyze the potential and benefits of the global market for key regions, opportunities and challenges, constraints and risks.

Identify trends and important factors driving or inhibiting market growth.

Analyze market opportunities for stakeholders by identifying high growth segments.

To strategically analyze each sub- market in relation to the individual growth trend and their contribution to the market

to analyze competitive developments such as extensions, agreements, new product launches and market acquisitions with the

strategic profile of the players and analyze in detail their growth strategies.

In this study, the years considered to estimate the size of the retail banking IT spending market are as follows:

Historical year: 2013-2017

Base year: 2017

Estimated year: 2018

Forecast year 2018 to 2025

For information on data by region, company, type and application, 2017 is considered the base year. Whenever data were not available for the base year, the previous year was taken into account.

Key stakeholders

Retail banking IT spending Manufacturers

Retail banking IT spending Distributors / Traders / Wholesalers Retail

banking IT spending Sub-components Manufacturers

Industry association

Downstream sellers

Available customizations

With the given market data, QYResearch offers customizations according to the specific needs of the company. The following customization options are available for the report:

Regional and national analysis of the retail banking IT spending market, by end use.

Detailed analysis and profiles of other market players.

