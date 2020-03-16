Retail Automation Market to Grow at 10.96% CAGR to 2023 | Top Technologies, Overview, Key Insights and Company Profiles

According to Market Study Report, Retail Automation Market provides a comprehensive analysis of the Retail Automation Market segments, including their dynamics, size, growth, regulatory requirements, competitive landscape, and emerging opportunities of global industry. This report also provides market landscape and market share information in the Retail Automation Market.

The Retail Automation Market was valued at US$ 9.19 Billion in 2016 and is likely to grow at a CAGR of 10.96% between 2017 and 2023. This report spread across 179 Pages, Profiling 13 Companies and Supported with 63 Tables and 48 figures are now available in this research. An exclusive data offered in this report is collected by research and industry experts team.

Top Key Players profiled in the Retail Automation Market:

Datalogic S.p.A (Italy)

First Data Corporation (US)

NCR Corporation (US)

Fujitsu Limited (Japan)

Toshiba Global Commerce Solutions Inc. (US)

Honeywell Scanning and Mobility (US)

KUKA AG (Germany)

Wincor Nixdorf AG (Germany)

Zebra Technologies Corporation (US)

Pricer AB (Sweden)

Posiflex Technology Inc. (Taiwan)

E&K Automation GmbH (Germany)

“Supermarkets to hold major share of retail automation market between 2017 and 2023”

The supermarket held the largest share of the retail automation market in 2016 followed by hypermarkets and single item stores. The supermarkets, hypermarkets, and single item stores are the large store formats due to which their requirement for automated technologies is usually more than other retail stores, leading to the high demand of these systems. The use of automated technologies in daily processes helps retailers to optimize their business, reduce the inventory costs, and enhance the customer experience.

“Retail automation market in APAC to grow at highest CAGR in coming years”

The retail automation market in APAC is expected to grow at the highest CAGR during the forecast period. China, Japan, and India are some of the major countries driving the growth of the retail market in APAC. The retail automation market in APAC is expected to grow significantly because of various factors such as rising employee wages and growth in employment.

Breakdown of primary participants’ profile:

By Company Type: Tier 1 = 40%, Tier 2 = 35%, and Tier 3 = 25%

By Designation: C-Level Executives= 35%, Directors= 25%, and Others = 40%

By Region: North America = 45%, APAC = 30%, Europe = 20%, and RoW = 5%

Competitive Landscape of Retail Automation Market:

1 Introduction

2 Ranking Analysis of Market Players,2016

3 Competitive Leadership Mapping

3.1 Visionary Leaders

3.2 Dynamic Differentiators

3.3 Innovators

3.4 Emerging Companies

4 Competitive Benchmarking

4.1 Strength of Product Portfolio (25 Companies)

4.2 Business Strategy Excellence (25 Companies)

Research Coverage:

The report covers the retail automation market segmented on the basis of type, implementation, end user, and geography. It also discusses the key drivers, restraints, opportunities, challenges, and burning issues pertaining to the market. The report gives a detailed view of the market across 4 main regions—North America, Europe, APAC, and RoW (South America, the Middle East, and Africa).