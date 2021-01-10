Restorative Dentistry Market to Reach US$ 28,228.9 Mn at CAGR of 6.5% in 2027

“The global restorative dentistry market accounted to US$ 16,337.5 Mn in 2018 and is expected to grow at a CAGR of 6.5% during the forecast period 2020 – 2027, to account to US$ 28,228.9 Mn by 2027.” The Asia Pacific remote patient monitoring market is expected to grow at the highest rate during the forecast period owing to cheap labor and low production cost, rising disposable income, and growing concern for restorative dentistry. Additionally, the growing healthcare infrastructure is expected to equally influence the overall growth of restorative dentistry market during the forecast period.

Rising Demand for Cosmetic Dentistry is expected to boost the market growth over the years

The primary purpose of cosmetic dentistry is to improve dental aesthetics in color, shape, size, position, dental alignment, the appearance of gums, teeth, bites, and smile. The dental cosmetic industry in the world has grown from the last decade, owing to the demand and fame it has achieved over a period. Millennial and baby boomers population are generally opting for cosmetic implant procedures such as smile correction and other aesthetic procedures. The growing demand for cosmetic dentistry has thus fueled the Restorative Dentistry market.

Restorative Dentistry includes dental implants, which are usually coupled with the rising number of geriatric population across the globe; however, a growing number of younger people are now opting for dental implantation procedures instead of bridges. Dental implants function as natural-looking teeth and can last as long as regular teeth.

Rising Prevalence of Tooth Decay

According to National Health Services, the prevalence of both partial and total tooth loss in adults and seniors has decreased since the early 1970s. However, significant disparities remain in some population groups related to tooth loss and insufficient dental care. Tooth loss is one of the sensitive indicators of access to dental care and overall dental health. Majority of the poor population across the world, suffer from tooth loss or decay due to factors such as periodontal diseases, injuries, accidents, and others. These problems can now be addressed or solved with the help of new age and advanced restorative dentistry.

According to the American College of Prosthodontists (ACP), 178 million Americans are missing at least one tooth. Additionally, 40 million people on an average in the United States are missing all of their teeth. The ACP estimates that this number is expected to rise over the next two decades owing to increasing cavity and tooth decay.

Product Insights

The global restorative dentistry market, based on product is segmented restorative materials, implants, prosthetics, and restorative equipment. In 2018, the restorative materials segment held the largest market share of 39.7% of the Restorative Dentistry market, by product. This segment is also expected to dominate the market in 2027 owing to its cost-effective, high-performance solutions and often are used as a first preference by dentists, due to which the segment accounts for a maximum share. Moreover, the restorative material segment is anticipated to witness the significant growth rate of 7.5% during the forecast period, 2019 to 2027 owing to cost-effective, high-performance solutions and often are used as the first preference by dentists.

