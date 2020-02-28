Restaurant Management Software Market Is Booming Worldwide | HotSchedules, Jolt, NCR Corporation, OpenTable, Inc., Oracle Corporation

Comprehensive analysis of ‘Restaurant Management Software market’ with detailed information of Product Types, Applications & Key Players such as HotSchedules, Jolt, NCR Corporation, OpenTable, Inc., Oracle Corporation, Revel Systems Inc., ShopKeep, Square Inc., Touch Bistro & Fishbowl Inc. .

Global Restaurant Management Software Market to reach USD 6.95 billion by 2025.

Global Restaurant Management Software Market valued approximately USD 14.3 billion in 2016 is anticipated to grow with a healthy growth rate of more than 14.89% over the forecast. The Global Restaurant Management Software market is anticipated to witness considerable growth in the coming years. Restauranteurs nowadays are heavily relying on POS software for tracking sales, payment processing, and inventory management. They are deploying customer interacting software that allows guests to order and pay at the table and data analytics solutions to facilitate business decisions. Growing transformation in the restaurant technology is expected to be one of the key trends escalating market growth.

The market is likely to witness substantial growth over the forecast period. Technology disruption in the restaurant industry and soaring need for restaurant specific software such as billing and payment processing, inventory management, table management, and menu management are among the key trends stimulating market growth. Moreover, growing awareness regarding importance of data analytics solutions in providing valuable insights to improve day to day operation is poised to provide an up thrust to the market. Adoption of cloud systems is estimated to experience sharp rise during the forecast period, which in turn will supplement the growth of the market The front end software segment holds the largest share in the market in 2016

In the Restaurant Management Software Market, Key Players:

HotSchedules, Jolt, NCR Corporation, OpenTable, Inc., Oracle Corporation, Revel Systems Inc., ShopKeep, Square Inc., Touch Bistro & Fishbowl Inc.

The Global Restaurant Management Software Market is segmented into various sub-groups to understand the market scenario in detail, the Market Segmentation are as follows:

By Software Type by Deployment Mode (On Premise & On Cloud), by Deployment, by End User (FSR, QSR & Institutional)

Furthermore, the years considered for the study are as follows:

Historical year – 2013-2017

Base year – 2018

Forecast period** – 2019 to 2025 [** unless otherwise stated]

Regional split of the Global Restaurant Management Software Market research report is as follows:

The market research study offers in-depth regional analysis along with the current market scenarios. The major regions analyzed in the study are:

Americas

Europe

Middle East & Africa

Asia Pacific

