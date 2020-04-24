RESPIRATORY POLYGRAPHS MARKET 2020 – 2026 ANALYSIS || LEADING PLAYERS – KONINKLIJKE PHILIPS N.V., SIBELMED, SOMNOMEDICS GMBH, CLEVELAND MEDICAL DEVICES INC., CUSTO MED GMBH

The global respiratory polygraph market is undergoing substantial growth in the forecast period of 2019-2026. Rise in cases of obstructive sleep apnea disorder tends the demand for diagnosis and treatment which is expected to drive the growth of the market.

Few of the major competitors currently working in the global respiratory polygraphs market are Koninklijke Philips N.V., SIBELMED, SOMNOmedics GmbH, Cleveland Medical Devices Inc., custo med GmbH, Löwenstein Medical GmbH & Co. KG, DeVilbiss Healthcare LLC, Nox Medicaland, Medicaid System, Lafayette Instrument Company among others..

With the Respiratory Polygraphs Market research report, best market opportunities are put forth along with the well-organized information to accomplish growth in the market. Key elements covered in this report are industry outlook along with critical success factors, industry dynamics, market definition, drivers and restraints, market segmentation, value chain analysis, key developments, application and technology outlook, regional or country level analysis and competitive landscape. This global Respiratory Polygraphs Market research analysis report consists of historic data along with future forecast and detailed analysis for the market on a global and regional level.

Market Definition: Global Respiratory Polygraphs Market

Respiratory polygraph is used in diagnosis of sleep-disordered breathing in heart failure. Sleep related respiratory disorders are common among people in the recent years. These disorders can be treated and diagnosed by using various devices. Respiratory polygraph is one of the advanced device in order to diagnose the patients with sleep apnea more effectively as compare to conventional diagnostic device. The demand for the respiratory polygraph is increasing due to the availability of RP reimbursement by health insurance companies worldwide. Increasing cases of obstructive sleep apnea is ultimately increasing the demand for diagnosis and treatment and hence will fuel the market substantially.

Segmentation: Global Respiratory Polygraphs Market

Respiratory Polygraphs Market : By Type

Automatic Home Respiratory Polygraphy

Manual Home Respiratory Polygraphy

Respiratory Polygraphs Market : By Application

Sleep Apnea

COPD

Obesity Hypoventilation Syndrome (OHS)

Respiratory Polygraphs Market : By End-User

Hospitals

ACSs

Other

Respiratory Polygraphs Market : By Geography

North America

Europe

Asia-Pacific

South America

Middle East and Africa

Key Development in the Respiratory Polygraphs Market:

In February 2019, SOMNOmedics GmbH has launched a new entry level polygraph device in market. The device is useful for testing the sleep apnea among patient. The product launch has increased product portfolio of the company

Respiratory Polygraphs Market Drivers:

High prevalence of OSA in geriatric population; this factor is expected to drive the growth of the market

Rise in prevalence of heart failure; this factor is expected to drive the growth of the market

Higher healthcare expenditure in healthcare industry may help the market to grow.

Increase in awareness among people helps the market to grow.

Respiratory Polygraphs Market Restraints:

Lack of patient compliance which is expected to restrict the growth of the market

High cost of the device is expected to restrict the growth of the market

Respiratory Polygraphs Market : Competitive Analysis

Global respiratory polygraph market is highly fragmented and the major players have used various strategies such as new product launches, expansions, agreements, joint ventures, partnerships, acquisitions, and others to increase their footprints in this market. The report includes market shares of smart electric meter market for Global, Europe, North America, Asia-Pacific, South America and Middle East & Africa.

Opportunities in the Respiratory Polygraphs Market Report :-

Comprehensive quantitative analysis of the industry is provided for the period of 2020-2026 to assist stakeholders to capitalize on the prevailing market opportunities. Comprehensive analysis of the factors that drive and restrict the market growth is provided in the Respiratory Polygraphs Market report. Extensive analysis of the key segments of the industry helps in understanding the trends in types of point of care test across regional. Extensive analysis of the key segments of the industry helps in understanding the trends in types of point of care test across Global.

