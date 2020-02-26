Respiratory Care Devices Market Projections And Future Opportunities Recorded for the Period until 2025

The global Respiratory Care Devices Market was valued at USD 15.07 billion in 2016 and is projected to reach USD 34.52 billion by 2025, growing at a CAGR of 9.65% from 2017 to 2025.

The global respiratory care devices market is expected to grow at a rate of 9.65% because of increasing requirements of respiratory health care. The main reason is the increment in the consumption of tobacco and cigarettes and other major lifestyle changes combined with increase in geriatric population.

Market Dynamics:

1. Market Drivers

1.1 Increasing Geriatric population

1.2 Rising treatment requirements for Respiratory disorders

1.3 Growing Consumption of tobacco and cigarettes

1.4 Growing pollution and adverse environmental conditions

1.5 Major lifestyle changes

1.6 Increasing number of preterm Births

2. Market Restraints

2.1 Reimbursement Risks

2.2 Availability Cheap Alternatives

Market Segmentation:

1. Global Respiratory Care Devices Market, by Disease or Disorder:

1.1 Asthma

1.2 Infectious Diseases

1.3 Other Diseases/Disorders

1.4 Chronic Obstructive Pulmonary Disease (COPD)

1.5 Sleep Apnea

2. Global Respiratory Care Devices Market, by End User:

2.1 Hospitals

2.2 Home Care

2.3 Ambulatory Care

3. Global Respiratory Care Devices Market, by Type:

3.1 Monitoring Devices

3.1.1 Pulse Oximeters

3.1.1.1 Pulse Oximeter Sensors

3.1.1.2 Pulse Oximeter Equipment

3.1.2 Capnographs

3.1.3 Gas Analyzers

3.2 Therapeutic Devices

3.2.1 PAP Devices

3.2.1.1 Continuous Positive Airway Pressure (CPAP) Devices

3.2.1.2 Automatic PAP (APAP) Device

3.2.1.3 Bi-Level PAP (BPAP) Devices

3.2.2 Masks

3.2.2.1 Nasal Masks

3.2.2.2 Full-Face Masks

3.2.2.3 Nasal Pillow Masks

3.2.2.4 Oral Masks

3.2.3 Ventilators

3.2.3.1 Adult Ventilators

3.2.3.2 Infant/Neonatal Ventilators

3.2.4 Nebulizers

3.2.5 Humidifiers

3.2.5.1 Heated Humidifiers

3.2.5.2 Passover Humidifiers

3.2.6 Oxygen Concentrators

3.2.6.1 Fixed Oxygen Concentrators

3.2.6.2 Portable Oxygen Concentrator

3.2.7 Inhalers

3.2.7.1 Metered Dose Inhalers (MDIs)

3.2.7.2 Dry Powder Inhalers (DPIs)

3.2.8 Reusable Resuscitators

3.2.8.1 Adult Resuscitators

3.2.8.2 Infant/Neonatal Resuscitators

3.2.9 Nitric Oxide Delivery Units

3.2.10 Oxygen Hoods

3.3 Diagnostics

3.3.1 Spirometers

3.3.2 Polysomnography (Psg) Devices

3.3.3 Peak Flow Meters

3.3.4 Other Diagnostic Devices

3.4 Consumables and accesories

3.4.1 Disposable Masks

3.4.2 Disposable Resuscitators

3.4.3 Tracheostomy Tubes

3.4.4 Nasal Cannulas

3.4.5 Other Consumables and Accessories

4. Global Respiratory Care Devices Market, by Region:

4.1 North America (U.S., Canada, Mexico)

4.2 Europe (Germany, UK, France, Rest of Europe)

4.3 Asia Pacific (China, India, Japan, Rest of Asia Pacific)

4.4 Latin America (Brazil, Argentina, Rest of Latin America)

4.5 Middle East & Africa

Competitive Landscape:

The major players in the market are as follows:

1. Philips Healthcare

2. Resmed Inc.

3. Medtronic PLC

4. Masimo Corporation

5. Fisher & Paykel Healthcare Corporation Limited

6. Becton, Dickinson and Company

7. Invacare Corporation

8. Chart Industries, Inc.

9. DrÃ¤gerwerk AG & Co. KGaA

10. Hamilton Medical AG

These major players have adopted various organic as well as inorganic growth strategies such as mergers & acquisitions, new product launches, expansions, agreements, joint ventures, partnerships, and others to strengthen their position in this market.

RESEARCH METHODOLOGY OF VERIFIED MARKET RESEARCH:

Research study on the Respiratory Care Devices Market was performed in five phases which include Secondary research, Primary research, subject matter expert advice, quality check and final review.

The market data was analyzed and forecasted using market statistical and coherent models. Also market shares and key trends were taken into consideration while making the report. Apart from this, other data models include Vendor Positioning Grid, Market Time Line Analysis, Market Overview and Guide, Company Positioning Grid, Company Market Share Analysis, Standards of Measurement, Top to Bottom Analysis and Vendor Share Analysis.

To know more about the research methodology of verified market research and other aspects of the research study, kindly get in touch with our sales team.

