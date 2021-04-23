Residential Gateway Market 2020-Business Revenue, Future Growth, Trends, Top Key Players-Cisco Systems, Comtrend, Huawei Technologies, Pace, ZTE, Alcatel-Lucent, Arris Enterprises, Audio Codes, AVM, Calix, Humax, Sagemcom, Technicolor

Global “Residential Gateway Market” report presents a pin-point breakdown of Industry based on type, applications, and research regions. Growth strategies adopted by these companies are studied in detail in the report. The market size section gives the Residential Gateway market revenues, covering both the historic growth of the market and forecasting the future.

Global Residential Gateway Market valued approximately USD XX billion in 2019 is anticipated to grow with a healthy growth rate of more than XX% over the forecast period 2020-2026. The Residential Gateway Market is continuously growing in the global scenario at significant pace. A residential gateway acts as a mediator between digital home networks and access providers. It helps in combining and connecting the various functions of modems, routers, and wireless access points to a single device such as a laptop, desktop, or tablet.

Residential gateway provides remote deployment of Internet services, thus, assuring easy access to multiple networks that provide seamless interconnection between internal and external networks. growing demand for the internet protocol television (IPTV) is one of the major substantial driving factors of the market during the forecast period. IPTV provides TV services via internet to the end-users.

IPTV service offers numerous other features such as multi-screen viewing and bringing features of VoD to TV, that allows a customer to browse through an online program or film catalog among other things. Moreover, increasing adoption of smart devices in homes is the factors that likely to create numerous opportunity in the near future. However, lack of broad band infrastructure in some of the regions is one the factors that limiting the growth of the market during the forecast period.

The Major Market Players included in this report are:

• Cisco Systems

• Comtrend

• Huawei Technologies

• Pace

• ZTE

• Actiontec Electronics

• Advanced Digital Broadcast

• Alcatel-Lucent

• Arris Enterprises

• Audio Codes

• AVM

• Calix

• Humax

• ….

No of Pages: 200

The regional analysis of Global Residential Gateway Market is considered for the key regions such as Asia Pacific, North America, Europe, Latin America and Rest of the World. Asia-Pacific is the leading/significant region across the world in terms of market share due to increasing dependence on internet and telecommunication service in the region.

Europe is also estimated to grow at stable growth rate in the global Residential Gateway market over the upcoming years. Further, North America is anticipated to exhibit higher growth rate / CAGR over the forecast period 2020-2026 due to increasing adoption of digital measuring technology in the region.

The objective of the study is to define market sizes of different segments & countries in recent years and to forecast the values to the coming eight years. The report is designed to incorporate both qualitative and quantitative aspects of the industry within each of the regions and countries involved in the study.

Furthermore, the report also caters the detailed information about the crucial aspects such as driving factors & challenges which will define the future growth of the market. Additionally, the report shall also incorporate available opportunities in micro markets for stakeholders to invest along with the detailed analysis of competitive landscape and product offerings of key players. The detailed segments and sub-segment of the market are explained below:

The detailed segments and sub-segment of the market are explained below:

By Type:

• Modem

• Router

• Network Switch

• Others

By Application:

• Internet

• STB

• DVR

• Others

Target Audience of the Global Residential Gateway Market in Market Study:

• Key Consulting Companies & Advisors

• Large, medium-sized, and small enterprises

• Venture capitalists

• Value-Added Resellers (VARs)

• Third-party knowledge providers

• Investment bankers

• Investors

