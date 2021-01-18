Residential Energy Management (REM) Market Global Potential Growth, Demand by Regions, Types and Analysis of Key Players – Research Forecasts to 2027

Sameer Joshi

Pune, Feb 27,2020 – The residential energy management systems are designed to provide the best resolution to the demand for a decrease in the ingestion of energy by residential consumers. With the support of the REM, the consumption of power is very less, which grades in lower utility bills. The residential energy management solutions measure the energy consumed by heating, home’s cooling, lighting systems, and individual appliances, in order to obtain maximum savings. The residential energy management solutions can be selected independently or occasionally, data ownership and device control rights are assigned to Energy Management Service Providers (EMSPs). The rising demand for residential energy management(REM) solution are encouraging the developers to develop more advancement in REM, which will boost the market during the forecast period.

Top Companies Covered in this Report:

1. Elster Group Gmbh, 2. General Electric Company, 3. Itron, Inc., 4. Schneider Electric Se, 5. Opower, Inc., 6. Silver Spring Networks, Inc., 7. Aclara Technologies Llc., 8. Alertme.Com Ltd, 9. Tendril Networks, Inc. Electric SE

What is the Dynamics of Residential Energy Management (REM) Market?

With the reduction in natural resources, there is a necessity for an increase in energy efficiency and optimizing energy consumption, which is the primary driver boosting the growth of the market. REM also detects opportunities to save energy and delivers data to the residents about it. The factors that prevent market growth are the high cost that is involved and the absence of awareness among the consumers. REM manages the energy consumption of every connected device that is used in the resident and also achieves to manage the energy intake, which is the prime factor supporting the growth of the market.

What is the SCOPE of Residential Energy Management (REM) Market?

The “Global Residential Energy Management (REM) Market Analysis to 2027” is a specialized and in-depth study of the Residential energy management (REM) market with a special focus on the global market trend analysis. The report aims to provide an overview of Residential energy management (REM) market with detailed market segmentation by platform, application, technology, hardware. The global Residential energy management (REM) market is expected to witness high growth during the forecast period. The report provides key statistics on the market status of the leading Residential energy management (REM) market players and offers key trends and opportunities in the Residential energy management (REM) market.

What is the Market Segmentation?

The global Residential energy management (REM) market is segmented on the basis of platform, application, technology, hardware. On the basis of platform, the market is segmented as energy management platform (EMP), energy analytics, customer engagement platform (CEP). On the basis of application, the market is segmented as smart appliances, smart meters, smart thermostat, in-house displays. On the basis of technology, the market is segmented as Wi-Fi, ZigBee, z-wave, wireless m-bus, home plugs, threads. On the basis of hardware, the market is segmented as gateways, load control switches (LCS), demand response (DR) devices, (HVAC) control devices.

What is the Regional Framework of Residential Energy Management (REM) Market?



The report provides a detailed overview of the industry including both qualitative and quantitative information. It provides overview and forecast of the global Residential energy management (REM) market based on various segments. It also provides market size and forecast estimates from year 2017 to 2027 with respect to five major regions, namely; North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific (APAC), Middle East and Africa (MEA) and South America. The Residential energy management (REM) market by each region is later sub-segmented by respective countries and segments. The report covers analysis and forecast of 18 countries globally along with current trend and opportunities prevailing in the region.

