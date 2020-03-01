Research report explores the Food Preservatives Market for the forecast period, 2019-2025

The global Food Preservatives market reached ~US$ xx Mn in 2018 and is anticipated grow at a CAGR of xx% over the forecast period 2019-2029. In this Food Preservatives market study, the following years are considered to predict the market footprint: History Year: 2014 – 2018

Base Year: 2018

Estimated Year: 2019

Forecast Year: 2019 – 2025 The business intelligence study of the Food Preservatives market covers the estimation size of the market both in terms of value (Mn/Bn USD) and volume (x units). In a bid to recognize the growth prospects in the Food Preservatives market, the market study has been geographically fragmented into important regions that are progressing faster than the overall market. Each segment of the Food Preservatives market has been individually analyzed on the basis of pricing, distribution, and demand prospect for the Global region. Request Sample Report @ https://www.mrrse.com/sample/2380?source=atm By geography, the market is segmented into four regions; North America, Europe, Asia Pacific and RoW. The North America is the largest market for food preservatives in 2013 and is expected to be the same by 2020. However, RoW is expected to be the fastest growing market for the food preservatives during the forecast period.

Preservatives are added to food products to prevent decomposition and unwanted bacterial growth. Currently, using preservatives in bakery and dairy products, beverages, meat and poultry has become the accepted method to resolve quality issues of the food industry worldwide. Food preservatives are used to keep food products safe for a long duration of time. Food preservatives can be categorized into two major segments – natural and synthetic. Preservatives included under synthetic food preservatives are benzoic acid, sorbic acid, lactic acid, and propionic acid among others. Busy lifestyles and increasing number of working people is fueling the demand for processed food. With the current market trend, manufacturers are using preservatives for maintaining the quality and standard of food for long durations. Rising concerns for health hazards is increasing the demand for food preservatives globally.

Synthetic is the fastest growing segment of the global food preservatives market. Healthy eating trends and preferences for quality food are fueling the demand for food preservatives globally. Sensing consumer interest towards convenient and ready to eat products, manufacturers are using food preservatives to maintain the quality and taste of the food products. With high growth rates of the food industry, major manufacturers are using both synthetic and natural preservatives to avoid the health hazards caused by unwanted bacterial growth.

The key players dominating the market for the food preservatives are, BASF SE, Cargill Incorporated, Celanese Corporation, Chr Hansen A/S among others.

