Research report explores the Cosmetic Grade Titanium Dioxide Market for the forecast period, 2019-2025

Global Cosmetic Grade Titanium Dioxide Market Viewpoint
In this Cosmetic Grade Titanium Dioxide market study, the following years are considered to project the market footprint:
- History Year: 2014 – 2018
- Base Year: 2018
- Estimated Year: 2019
- Forecast Year: 2019 – 2029
The following manufacturers are covered:
Huntsman Corporation
Sakai Chemical Industry Co
CINKARNA Celje
Tronox
Tayca Corporation
Dupont
Mineral Commodities Ltd
Hangzhou Harmony Chemical Co
Kunshan Xinkui Polymer New Materials Co
Chongqing Xinhua Chemical Co
Segment by Regions
North America
Europe
China
Japan
Segment by Type
Nano-size Grade
Micro-size Grade
Segment by Application
Sunscreens
Lipsticks
Shampoos
Others
