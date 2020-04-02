Research report covers the Rapid Prototyping Market Forecasts and Growth, 2019-2028

This report presents the worldwide Rapid Prototyping market size (value, production and consumption), splits the breakdown (data status 2018 and forecast to 2025), by manufacturers, region, type and application.

This study also analyzes the market status, market share, growth rate, future trends, market drivers, opportunities and challenges, risks and entry barriers, sales channels, distributors and Porter’s Five Forces Analysis.

The report presents the market competitive landscape and a corresponding detailed analysis of the major vendor/key players in the market.

Top Companies in the Global Rapid Prototyping Market:

Competitive Dynamics

The report covers well-established players such as 3D Systems, Inc., Stratasys Ltd., EOS GmbH, Sandvik AB, and Royal DSM. These players are innovating novel products pertaining to rapid prototyping as well as expanding their regional presence for additional revenue generation. For instance, in November 2017, 3D Systems, Inc. announced the availability of its on demand manufacturing services named, “Quickparts” e-commerce platform in Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. Quickparts includes services such as rapid prototyping, advanced prototyping, and low-volume production.

Global Rapid Prototyping Market Segments

Global Rapid Prototyping Market, by Technology

Subtractive

Additive Stereolithography Selective Laser Sintering Fused Deposition Modeling Ink Jet printing techniques Others



Global Rapid Prototyping Market, by Material

Metal

Polymer

Ceramic

Plaster and starch

Foundry sand parts

Global Rapid Prototyping Market, by End-use industry

Aerospace & Defense

Consumer goods & electronics

Automotive

Healthcare

Others

Global Rapid Prototyping Market, by Geography

North America The U.S. Canada Rest of North America

Europe France The U.K Germany Rest of Europe

Asia Pacific (APAC) India Japan China Rest of APAC

Middle East & Africa (MEA) GCC Countries South Africa Rest of MEA

South America Brazil Rest of South America



