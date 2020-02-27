Research Offers 10-Year Forecast on Lifebuoy Rings Market 2019 – 2027

Indepth Read this Lifebuoy Rings Market

TMR, at its own newly released Market research, supplies an comprehension of the facets of the sector. This market's analysis throws light and defines the data. Even the supply-side and demand-side styles are tracked to offer a crystal very clear picture of this industry scenario.

According to the analysis, the marketplace is anticipated to Reach a price of US$XX at the close of 20-19 and grow at a CAGR of ~XX% throughout the forecast period (2019-2029). The parameters which are likely to boost the market while within the decade's rise have been discussed within the title.

key players operating in the global lifebuoy rings market are Mayur Industrial Corporation, Galvanisers India, FIRETEX PROTECTIVE TECHNOLOGIES, and SHM Shipcare.

Global Lifebuoy Rings Market – Dynamics

Rise in number of people participating in adventure water sports

Rapid increase in participation of individuals in adventure water sports and other recreational activities is anticipated to offer sustainable opportunities to manufacturers and distributors of lifebuoy rings in the forecasted timeline. Professional sailors involved in offshore sailing etc. always keep lifebuoy rings for safety purposes in their boats and yachts. Rise in number of drowning incidences while performing recreational activities in water bodies are likely to drive the global lifebuoy rings market in the near future.

Strict regulations and policies regarding usage of personal floatation devices

Implementation of strict rules and regulations imposed on compulsory usage of personal floating devices in cruise ships, small boats, and yachts, and during recreational activities is projected to be a driving factor for the growth of the lifebuoy rings market during the forecast period. The U.S., Canada, U.K., and Australia are strictly implemented regulations on usage of personal floating devices which include lifebuoy rings, horseshoe buoys, and cushions. Increase in awareness about safety and rise in number of sailing championships in emerging economies is expected to expand the lifebuoy rings market at a significant growth rate.

Global Lifebuoy Rings Market – Segmentation

The global lifebuoy rings market can be segmented on the basis of:

Product Type

Raw Material

Distribution Channel

End-use

Global Lifebuoy Rings Market, by Product Type

Based on product type, the global lifebuoy rings market can be divided into:

Inherently Buoyant

Inflatable

Global Lifebuoy Rings Market, by Raw Material

In terms of raw material, the global lifebuoy rings market can be segregated into:

Nylon

Foam

Plastic

Global Lifebuoy Rings Market, by Distribution Channel

On the basis of distribution channel, the global lifebuoy rings market can be bifurcated into:

Offline Speciality Stores Hypermarkets/Supermarkets

Online Company-owned websites E-commerce portals



Global Lifebuoy Rings Market, by End-use

In terms of end-use, the global lifebuoy rings market can be classified into:

Recreational

Maritime Rescue

The report on the global lifebuoy rings market is a compilation of first-hand information, qualitative and quantitative assessment by market analysts, and inputs from market experts and market participants across the value chain. The report provides in-depth analysis of parent market trends, macroeconomic indicators, and governing factors, along with market attractiveness of each segment. The report also maps the qualitative impact of various factors on segments of the market across regions.

Regional analysis of the global lifebuoy rings market includes:

North America

South America

Europe

Asia Pacific

Middle East & Africa (MEA)

The report offers a comprehensive evaluation of the market. It does so via in-depth qualitative insights, historical data, and verifiable projections about market size. The projections featured in the report have been derived using proven research methodologies and assumptions. By doing so, the research report serves as a repository of analysis and information for every facet of the market, including but not limited to: Regional markets, technology, types, and applications.

