Report explores the Natural Butter Flavor Market likely to emerge over a period of 2018 – 2026

Market Outlook for Natural Butter Flavor Market

With the recent consumer inclination towards authentic flavors, a high demand for flavors which allow fat reduction while also retaining the savory advantages of food products is anticipated to drive the growth of the natural butter flavor market. Natural butter flavor comprises a number of biochemicals which are derived from dairy ingredients. The growth of the natural butter flavor market can also be attributed to the technological advances in the flavor industry which have allowed manufacturers to create flavors which match the authenticity of its natural sources. Besides, the natural butter flavor market is driven by the product’s many advantages over other products, such as butter extracts, which are competing against natural butter flavors. For instance, the natural butter flavor is generally cheaper than butter extracts. Also, consumer health awareness trends favor the growth of the natural butter flavor market instead of the artificial/synthetic flavor segment, which is also one of its competing segment.

Reasons for Covering this Title

Lately, the natural butter flavor market has undergone changes due to the revision in the laws and regulations related to the flavor market, which mainly revolve around high standards in terms of product safety. A growth in low-fat dairy products have enhanced the position of the fat and dairy substitutes market and as an alternative to butter, natural butter flavor is gaining popularity in the functional food market. Recent culinary trends also indicate that natural butter flavor is becoming a sought-after product for artisanal chefs. Various applications of natural butter flavor in the foodservice segment are also expected to boost the natural butter flavor market as chefs and food professionals are exploring different profiles of natural butter flavor to pair with different cuisines and recipes and make it more indulgent. Other growing segments of butter, such as the brown butter, are also driving the growth of the natural flavor market by riding out the negative trends in terms of how butter is viewed and by shaping a positive consumer perception towards butter and butter products.

Global Natural Butter Flavor Market: Segmentation

The natural butter flavor market is segmented on the basis of product form and end use.

On the basis of product form, the natural butter flavor market is segmented as-

Powder

Paste

Liquid

Bakery Biscuits & Cookies Pastries, Cakes and Muffins Others

Bakery Biscuits & Cookies Pastries, Cakes and Muffins Others

Fillings & toppings

Dairy

Confectionery

Spreadable & Dips

Sauces

Seasonings, marinades & blends

Ready Meals

Processed Food

Sports drinks

Functional food & beverages

Global Natural Butter Flavor Market: Key Players

Some of the key players operating in the global natural butter flavor market are Frutrarom, Tatua, Edlong Dairy Technologies, Kerry Inc., Butter Buds Inc., McCormick & Company, Inc., H.B. Taylor Co., DairyChem Inc., Jeneil BioProducts GmbH, NOW® Foods, Commercial Creamery, Flavor Dynamics, Inc., Advanced Biotech and C.P. Ingredients Ltd, amongst others.

Global Natural Butter Flavor Market: Key Takeaways

Product launches is the key strategy adopted by flavor manufacturers. Many developments circulating around the use of artificial flavors and colors that reflect consumers’ aversion to artificial and synthetic ingredients are robustly driving the growth of the natural butter flavor market.

For instance, in 2015, Nestle, U.S. announced the removal of all artificial colors and flavors in confectionery.

In 2015, the company Solvay Aroma Performance, based in France, launched a range of natural vanilla flavors.