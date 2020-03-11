Remote Patient Monitoring Devices Market to Witness Steady Growth at 9.3% CAGR During 2019-2027

According to a new market research study titled “Remote Patient Monitoring Devices Market – Global Analysis and Forecasts by Product, Application and End User”, the global remote patient monitoring devices market is expected to reach US$ 1,546.85 Mn in 2027 from US$ 712.21 Mn in 2018. The market is estimated to grow with a CAGR of 9.0% from 2019-2027. The report highlights the trends prevalent in the global remote patient monitoring devices market and the factors driving the market along with those that act as deterrents to its growth.

The remote patient monitoring devices market by product is segmented into vital sign monitors and special monitors. In 2018, the special monitors segment held a largest market share of 79.5% of the remote patient monitoring devices market, by type in 2018. This segment is also expected to dominate the market in 2027 owing to its advantages of the cardiac rhythm remote patient monitors and respiratory monitors. Moreover, the vital sign monitors segment is anticipated to witness the significant growth rate of 9.9% during the forecast period, 2019 to 2027 owing to improvement in operation, performance, utility, handling, sensitivity, & reducing size of the device, and growing hospital infrastructure and home care infrastructure in the patient monitoring and care market.

Key factors driving the market are rising prevalence of chronic diseases, increasing geriatric population, and rising awareness regarding healthcare. However, factors such as, unaddressed regulatory concerns and security and privacy concerns are likely to restrain the market growth to a certain extent.

Key Players Influencing the Market:

Koninklijke Philips N.V. Medtronic Nihon Kohden Corporation Welch Allyn General Electric Company Omron Healthcare, Inc Masimo Abbott Boston Scientific Corporation LifeWatch

Remote Patient Monitoring Devices Market – Global Analysis to 2027 is an expert compiled study which provides a holistic view of the market covering current trends and future scope with respect to product/service, the report also covers competitive analysis to understand the presence of key vendors in the companies by analyzing their product/services, key financial facts, details SWOT analysis and key development in last three years. Further chapter such as industry landscape and competitive landscape provides the reader with recent company level insights covering mergers and acquisitions, joint ventures, collaborations, new product developments/strategies taking place across the ecosystem. The chapters also evaluate the key vendors by mapping all the relevant products and services to exhibit the ranking/position of top 5 key vendors.

The Remote Patient Monitoring Devices Market report is a combination of qualitative as well as quantitative analysis which can be broken down into 40% and 60% respectively. Market estimation and forecasts are presented in the report for the overall global market from 2018 – 2027, considering 2018 as the base year and 2018 – 2027 forecast period. Global estimation is further broken down by segments and geographies such as North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Middle East & Africa and South America covering major 18 countries across the mentioned regions. The qualitative contents for geographical analysis will cover market trends in each region and country which includes highlights of the key players operating in the respective region/country, PEST analysis of each region which includes political, economic, social and technological factors influencing the growth of the market.

The report segments the global remote patient monitoring devices market as follows:

Global Remote Patient Monitoring Devices Market – By Product

Vital Sign Monitors

Special Monitors

Global Remote Patient Monitoring Devices Market – By Application

Cardiovascular Diseases Treatment

Cancer Treatment

Sleep Disorder Treatment

Diabetes Treatment

Weight Management & Fitness Monitoring

Global Remote Patient Monitoring Devices Market – By End User

Hospitals & Clinics

Ambulatory Care Centers

Home Healthcare

Others

Reasons to Buy the Report:

Learn about the driving factors, affecting the market growth.

Imbibe the advancements and progress in the market during the forecast period.

Understand where the market opportunities lies.

Compare and evaluate various options affecting the market.

Pick up on the leading market players within the market.

Envision the restrictions and restrains that are likely to hamper the market.

