Remote Patient Monitoring Devices Market 2019 Disclosing Latest Trends and Advancement Outlook 2024; Medtronic, GE Healthcare, Mindray Medical

The global Remote Patient Monitoring Devices Market size is expected to grow at a CAGR of around 8.7% during 2019-2024.

Top Companies in the Global Remote Patient Monitoring Devices Market:

Biotronik, Nihon Kohden, Boston Scientific Corporation, CONTEC MEDICAL, Dragerwerk, CAS Medical Systems, Medtronic, GE Healthcare, Mindray Medical, Guangdong Biolight Meditech, Philips Healthcare, Abbott, Spacelabs Healthcare, Others….

Remote patient monitoring (RPM) uses digital technologies to collect medical and other forms of health data from individuals in one location and electronically transmit that information securely to health care providers in a different location for assessment and recommendations.

Market Overview

Main player in china are New Element Medical, Shanghai Siwei Medical, Yocaly and Life Care Networks. In 2015, they together with more than 75% market share and New Element Medical is the largest player with about 40% market share in 2015.

Product types in China mainly include Electrocardioscanner, Blood Pressure Monitor and other device like Blood lipid detector, Blood – Oxygen Monitor ect. Electrocardioscanner is the largest product type, with almost 65% of market in 2015; Blood Pressure Monitor is the second with nearly 18% of market share.

Applications of the product mainly is hospital and household. Product for hospital is much expensive than household with only 8% of product share and occupy 30% of Revenue share.

This report segments the market on the basis of Types are:

Vital Sign Monitors

Blood Pressure Monitor

Pulse Oximeters

Heart Rate Monitor (ECG)

Temperature Monitor

Respiratory Rate Monitor

Brain Monitor (EEG)

Other

The market segmented on The basis Of Applications are:

Cancer Treatment

Cardiovascular Diseases Treatment

Diabetes Treatment

Sleep Disorder Treatment

Weight Management and Fitness Monitoring

Others

Regions covered By Remote Patient Monitoring Devices Market Report 2019 To 2024 are:

North America (The United States, Canada, and Mexico), Asia-Pacific (China, India, Japan, South Korea, Australia, Indonesia, Malaysia, and Others), Europe (Germany, France, UK, Italy, Russia, and Rest of Europe), Central & South America (Brazil, and Rest of South America), and Middle East & Africa (GCC Countries, Turkey, Egypt, South Africa, and Other).

Impact of the Remote Patient Monitoring Devices market report:

– Comprehensive evaluation of all opportunities and risk in the market.

– Remote Patient Monitoring Devices market ongoing developments and significant occasions.

– Detailed study of business techniques for development of the market-driving players.

– Conclusive study about the development plot of market for approaching years.

– Top to bottom appreciation of market-explicit drivers, objectives and major smaller scale markets.

– Favorable impression inside indispensable mechanical and advertise most recent patterns striking the market.

