Releases New Report on the Global Industrial Automation Market

Key Players Mentioned in this Report are:

Key players profiled in this report are ABB Ltd., Honeywell International Inc., FANUC Corporation, Yaskawa Electric Corporation, Toshiba Machine Corporation Ltd., Yokogawa Electric Corporation, Emerson Electric Company, General Electric Company, Rockwell Automation, Inc., Mitsubishi Electric Corporation, and Voith GmbH.

The segments covered in the global Industrial Automation market are as follows:

Global Industrial Automation Market: By Automation Type

Distributed Control System (DCS)

Programmable Logic Control System (PLC)

Machine Vision System

Manufacturing Execution System (MES)

Human Machine Interface (HMI)

Supervisory Control and Data Acquisition (SCADA)

Product Lifecycle Management (PLM)

Plant Asset Management

Computer Numerical Control (CNC) routers

Electronic Control Units (ECU)

Others

Global Industrial Automation Market: By Industry

Automation and Transportation

Metals and Mining

Oil and Gas

Pulp and Paper

Hydro power

Energy and Power System

Chemical, Material and Food

Measurement and Instrumentation

Global Industrial Automation Market: By Geography

North America U.S. Canada Mexico

Europe U.K. Germany France Italy Rest of Europe

Asia Pacific South East Asia and India China Rest of Asia Pacific

Middle East and Africa UAE Saudi Arabia South Africa Rest of MEA

South America Brazil Argentina

Rest of Latin America

Research objectives and Reason to procure this report:-

To study and analyze the global consumption (value & volume) by key regions/countries, product type, and application, history data from 2019, and forecast to 2025.

To understand the structure of Industrial Automation Market by identifying its various sub-segments.

To better understand the industry leaders/manufacturers, by outlining and analyzing their sales volume, value, market share, market competition landscape, SWOT analysis and development plans in the near future.

To receive comprehensive information about the key factors influencing the market growth (opportunities, drivers, industry-specific challenges and risks).

To analyze competitive developments such as expansions, agreements, new product launches, and acquisitions, mergers in the market.

To strategically outline the key players in the market and extensively analyze their growth strategies.

