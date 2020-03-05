Releases New Report on the Global ECG Devices Market

The global ECG Devices market reached ~US$ xx Mn in 2018 and is anticipated grow at a CAGR of xx% over the forecast period 2019-2029. In this ECG Devices market study, the following years are considered to predict the market footprint:

History Year: 2014 – 2018

Base Year: 2018

Estimated Year: 2019

Forecast Year: 2019 – 2025

The business intelligence study of the ECG Devices market covers the estimation size of the market both in terms of value (Mn/Bn USD) and volume (x units). In a bid to recognize the growth prospects in the ECG Devices market, the market study has been geographically fragmented into important regions that are progressing faster than the overall market. Each segment of the ECG Devices market has been individually analyzed on the basis of pricing, distribution, and demand prospect for the Global region.

segmented as follows:

ECG Resting System

ECG Holter Monitoring System

ECG Stress Testing System

Cardiopulmonary Stress Testing System

ECG Resting System segment is estimated to account for highest revenue share US$ 1,908.9 Mn in 2015 and ECG Holter monitoring System is expected to grow at the highest CAGR during the forecast period 2016-2024.

On the basis of end user the market is segmented as follows;

Hospitals

Diagnostic centre

Clinics

Ambulatory surgical centre

The hospitals segment is expected to witness the highest growth at a CAGR of 4.4% during the forecast period.

On the basis of region/country the market is segmented as follows:

North America U.S. Canada

Latin America Argentina Brazil Mexico Rest of Latin America

Europe France Germany Italy Spain U.K. Rest of Europe

Asia Pacific China India Japan Australia & New Zealand Rest of APAC

Middle East & Africa GCC countries South Africa Rest of MEA



North America and APAC markets are estimated to account for 34.9 % and 27.2% revenue share in 2015 and are expected to dominate the market over the forecast period.

Each market player encompassed in the ECG Devices market study is assessed according to its market share, production footprint, current launches, agreements, ongoing R&D projects, and business tactics. In addition, the ECG Devices market study scrutinizes the strengths, weaknesses, opportunities and threats (SWOT) analysis.

