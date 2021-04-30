Release and Patch Management Product Assessment Market 2020 Industry Top Key Players Symantec, Zoho, Avast Software s.r.o, Chef Software, Automox, Ivanti

The major factors promoting the growth of the market are increasing vulnerabilities to promote patch management solutions and increasing deployment of third-party applications. Application compatibility and patch testing are some of the challenges that may hamper the growth of the market. In an effort to fix bugs, software companies offer these services. Different versions of the software are offered to evaluate the existing one and identify a security hole. These security holes are detected only after the initial release of a software program and patches assist in correcting these bugs.

Key players profiled in the report includes: Microsoft Corporation, IBM Corp., Symantec Corp., Zoho Corp., Avast Software s.r.o, Chef Software, Automox, SolarWinds Worldwide LLC, Ivanti, SysAid Technologies Ltd.

The regional analysis provided in the research study offers a complete study on the growth of the global Release and Patch Management Product Assessment market in different regions and countries. Readers are also provided with comprehensive competitive analysis, which includes detailed profiling of leading players operating in the global Release and Patch Management Product Assessment market. The report provides accurate data and insights related to the global Release and Patch Management Product Assessment market, which include CAGR, value, volume, consumption, production growth rate, and revenue.

Target Audience:

Release & Patch Management Product Assessment Manufacturer

Associations and Industry Bodies.

The release & patch management product assessment market is primarily segmented based on component, by service, by deployment, by vertical, and region.

Based on component, the market is divided into:

Patch Management Software

Patch Management Service

Others

Based on service, the market is divided into:

Support and Integration

Training and Education

Consulting

Others

Based on deployment, the market is divided into:

On-premise

Cloud

Others

Based on vertical, the market is divided into:

BFSI

IT & Telecom

Healthcare

Media & Entertainment

Government & Defense

Retail

Education

Others.

Research Methodology:

The market is derived through extensive use of secondary, primary, in-house research followed by expert validation and third party perspective, such as, analyst reports of investment banks. The secondary research is the primary base of our study wherein we conducted extensive data mining, referring to verified data sources, such as, white papers, research and regulatory published articles, technical journals, trade magazines, and paid data sources.

For forecasting, regional demand & supply factors, recent investments, market dynamics including technical growth scenario, consumer behavior, and end use trends and dynamics, and production trends were taken into consideration. Different weightages have been assigned to these parameters and quantified their market impacts using the weighted average analysis to derive the market growth rate.

The market estimates and forecasts have been verified through exhaustive primary research with the Key Industry Participants (KIP), which typically include:

Manufacturers

Developers.

