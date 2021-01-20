Rehabilitation Robots Market Size, Share, Growth, Demand and Forecast till 2027

This market research report provides a comprehensive picture on “Rehabilitation Robots Market”, from the global viewpoint, offering a forecast and statistic in terms of revenue during the forecast period. The report covers a descriptive analysis with detailed segmentation, complete research and development history, latest news and press releases. Furthermore, the study explains the future opportunities and a sketch of key players operating in the “Rehabilitation Robots Market”.

The demand for healthcare facility has escalated the need for the rapid adoption of emerging technologies in the healthcare sector. The insight partners in their latest study on the Rehabilitation Robots market revealed that the global Rehabilitation Robots market is expected to soar at a CAGR of 21.1%for the period 2019 to 2027.

The Rehabilitation Robots Market is anticipated to grow with a significant rate in the coming years, owing to factors such as, rising prevalence of neurological disorders, growing aging populations and increasing prevalence of conditions such as spinal cord injury, rheumatoid arthritis, dementia and other age-related disabilities. However, the increasing incidence of diseases such as, arthritis, amputations, cardiac disease, neurological problems, orthopedic injuries, spinal cord injuries, stroke and traumatic brain injuries is anticipated to offer growth opportunities for the players operating in the rehabilitation robots market.

Top Companies Profiles:

1.Hocoma

2. Ekso Bionics

3. AlterG, Inc.

4. Bionik Labs

5. Instead Technologies Ltd.

6. Motus Nova

7. Kinova Inc.

8. Meditouch

9. Wearable Robotics Srl

10. ReWalk Robotics

The global rehabilitation robots market is segmented on the basis of type and end-user. The rehabilitation robots market is segmented into therapeutic robots, prosthetic robots, assistive robots and exoskeleton robots, by type. Based on the end user, the rehabilitation robots market is categorized into hospitals, ambulatory surgical centers among others.

The global rehabilitation robots market is segmented on the basis of type and end-user. The rehabilitation robots market is segmented into therapeutic robots, prosthetic robots, assistive robots and exoskeleton robots, by type. Based on the end user, the rehabilitation robots market is categorized into hospitals, ambulatory surgical centers among others.

Our research content is primarily focused on the quantification of market developments in terms of market sizing and forecasting. Studding company activities help design the competitive landscape, and forecast market numbers at regional and level. We provide a detailed break-up of segmentation in terms of geography, North America, Europe, APAC and MEA etc.; which helps our clients to get a deeper analysis of various research topics.

