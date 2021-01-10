Rehabilitation Robots Market 2027 Growth Opportunities, Top Key Players, Industry Outlook and Forecasts

The report provides in-depth analysis on the topic and discuss drivers, restraints and opportunities available in the market. The service is designed to help our clients in their decision support system. The analysis also cover the complete spectrum of the research topic to help our clients meeting their business objective.

Rehabilitation robot is mechanically operated medical device which is designed to improve the movements in individuals with physical impaired functioning. The rehabilitation robots used as a substitute for lost limb movements caused by neurological or traumatic events. Stroke is the major cause of adult disability, such as gait impairment. The device consists a wide range of portable and stationary electromechanical assisted training devices to improve the lost body functions.

The rehabilitation robots market is anticipated to grow with a significant rate in the coming years, owing to factors such as, rising prevalence of neurological disorders, growing aging populations and increasing prevalence of conditions such as spinal cord injury, rheumatoid arthritis, dementia and other age-related disabilities. However, the increasing incidence of diseases such as, arthritis, amputations, cardiac disease, neurological problems, orthopedic injuries, spinal cord injuries, stroke and traumatic brain injuries is anticipated to offer growth opportunities for the players operating in the rehabilitation robots market.

Top Dominating Key Players:

Hocoma Ekso Bionics AlterG, Inc. Bionik Labs Instead Technologies Ltd. Motus Nova Kinova Inc. Meditouch Wearable Robotics Srl ReWalk Robotics

The global rehabilitation robots market is segmented on the basis of type and end-user. The rehabilitation robots market is segmented into therapeutic robots, prosthetic robots, assistive robots and exoskeleton robots, by type. Based on the end user, the rehabilitation robots market is categorized into hospitals, ambulatory surgical centers among others.

The report provides a detailed overview of the industry including both qualitative and quantitative information. It provides overview and forecast of the global rehabilitation robots market based on type and end-user. It also provides market size and forecast till 2027 for overall rehabilitation robots market with respect to five major regions, namely; North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific (APAC), Middle East and Africa (MEA) and South & Central America. The market by each region is later sub-segmented by respective countries and segments. The report covers analysis and forecast of 13 counties globally along with current trend and opportunities prevailing in the region.

North America accounted for the largest market share of rehabilitation robots market, owing to the factors such as, increasing R&D activities, growing advanced technology and rising prevalence of spinal cord injuries in the U.S. and increasing demand for the rehabilitation robots in the region. However, Asia-Pacific region is expected fastest growth during the forecast period owing to rising geriatric population and increasing prevalence of chronic diseases such as, orthopedic injuries, arthritis, spinal cord injuries, and trauma in the region.

