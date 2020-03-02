Rehabilitation Robotics Market 2020 Global Industry Size, Share, Demand Analysis, Regional Outlook, Leading Companies and Forecast till 2025

The Global Rehabilitation Robotics Market is growing by owing to the increase in the proportion of older people shall boost the growth of the global market.

Rising prevalence of stroke worldwide could lead to a rapid growth of the mobile security market in the forecast period. The market growth is favored by Rehabilitation using robotics is generally well tolerated by patients, and has been found to be an effective adjunct to therapy in individuals suffering from motor impairments, especially due to stroke. The rising increase in demand for elder-care services such as robots that can assist with the care and support of the older populations and the disabled is expected to drive the market.

Expensive of the robotic rehabilitation as well as assistive technologies may hinder the adoption of market. Whereas development of more viable manufacturing methods will help to overcome the pricing challenge in the near future.

The market in the region, powered primarily by Germany, is being driven by the early adoption of newer robotic rehabilitation and assistive technologies.

Some of the key players operating in this market include Accuray Incorporated, AlterG, Inc., Bionik Laboratories Corp, DIH Technologies Corporation, Ekso Bionics, Intuitive Surgical, Inc and Others.

