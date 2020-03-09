Rehabilitation Equipment Market Industry Forecast, Size, Future Scope to 2027 | Invacare, Medline, Dynatronics, Drive DeVilbiss , Changzhou Qian Jing, Carex Health Brands, Roma Medical, Caremax Rehabilitation, GF Health Products, Hospital Equipment

The “Rehabilitation Equipment Market ” is an in-depth analysis of the market with a focus on the global trend. The report goals to provide an overview of the a Rehabilitation Equipment Market with detailed segmentation by product, type, application, and geography

MARKET INTRODUCTION

Rehabilitation refers to the treatment intended to facilitate the process of recovery from injury, illness, or disease to a normal condition by therapy and counseling. Rehabilitation is the act of restoring something to its original state, since a wide range of equipment is re-usable in nature, their adoption is increasing among customers.

MARKET DYNAMICS

The rehabilitation equipment market is anticipated to grow in the forecast, owing to increasing incidence of disabilities that result from non-communicable diseases and rapid growth in geriatric population coupled with the rising prevalence of chronic diseases are anticipated to drive market. In addition, the innovative R&D approaches incorporated by market players to develop effective and advanced devices is expected to offer significant growth opportunities in the market during the forecast period.

MARKET SEGMENTATION

The global rehabilitation equipment market is segmented on the basis of type, application and end user. Based on type, the market is segmented as, daily living aids, mobility equipment, exercise equipment and body support devices. Based on application, the market is segmented in to physiotherapy and occupational therapy. On the basis of end user, the rehabilitation equipment market is categorized as hospitals and clinics, rehabilitation centers, home care settings and physiotherapy centers.

REGIONAL FRAMEWORK

The report provides a detailed overview of the industry including both qualitative and quantitative information. It provides overview and forecast of the global rehabilitation equipment market based on various segments. It also provides market size and forecast estimates from year 2017 to 2027 with respect to five major regions, namely; North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific (APAC), Middle East and Africa (MEA) and South & Central America. The rehabilitation equipment market by each region is later sub-segmented by respective countries and segments. The report covers analysis and forecast of 18 countries globally along with current trend and opportunities prevailing in the region.

The report analyzes factors affecting rehabilitation equipment market from both demand and supply side and further evaluates market dynamics effecting the market during the forecast period i.e., drivers, restraints, opportunities and future trend. The report also provides exhaustive PEST analysis for all five regions namely; North America, Europe, APAC, MEA and South & Central America after evaluating political, economic, social and technological factors effecting the rehabilitation equipment market in these regions.

