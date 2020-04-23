Refurbished Medical Imaging Equipments Market 2020-2026 Booming || Leading Players – DRE Medical; Everx Pvt Ltd.; Integrity Medical Systems, Inc.; BC Technical; LBN Medical A/S; Southwestern Imaging Systems and Services

Global refurbished medical imaging equipments market is expected to rise to an estimated value of USD 1934.29 million by 2026, registering a substantial CAGR in the forecast period of 2019-2026. This rise in market value can be attributed to the various initiatives undertaken by the market players to improve their services while also focusing on expanding their presence in different regions.

Few of the major competitors currently working in the global refurbished medical imaging equipments market are GENERAL ELECTRIC COMPANY; Canon Medical Systems, USA; Atlantis Wordwide; Koninklijke Philips N.V.; Block Imaging; Siemens Healthcare GmbH; Blue Star Limited; Biomex; AGITO Medical A/S; DRE Medical; Everx Pvt Ltd.; Integrity Medical Systems, Inc.; BC Technical; LBN Medical A/S; Southwestern Imaging Systems and Services; RadSource; CURA Healthcare; Sanrad Medical Systems Private Limited; Radiology Oncology Systems; Soma Technology, Inc. among others.

Request for sample copy or PDF Here @ https://www.databridgemarketresearch.com/request-a-sample?dbmr=global-refurbished-medical-imaging-equipments-market&raksh

Market Definition: Global Refurbished Medical Imaging Equipments Market

Refurbished medical imaging equipments are medical imaging systems that have been repaired and are under a certain warranty covered by the reseller or the original manufacturer of the product. These equipment offerings have been upgraded by either the reseller or OEM to resell at a lower than cost than new equipments and certain spare parts are also provided depending on the product offering.

Segmentation: Global Refurbished Medical Imaging Equipments Market

Refurbished Medical Imaging Equipments Market : By Product

Computed Tomography (CT) Scanners

Magnetic Resonance Imaging (MRI) Systems

X-Ray Systems

Ultrasound

Single-Photon Emission Computed Tomography/Positron Emission Tomography (SPECT/PET) Scanners

Others

Refurbished Medical Imaging Equipments Market : By End-User

Hospitals

Diagnostic Centers

Ambulatory Surgical Centers

Others

Refurbished Medical Imaging Equipments Market : By Geography

North America

Europe

Asia-Pacific

South America

Middle East and Africa

Browse Detailed TOC, Tables, Figures, Charts and Companies @ https://www.databridgemarketresearch.com/toc?dbmr=global-refurbished-medical-imaging-equipments-market&raksh

Key Developments in the Refurbished Medical Imaging Equipments Market:

Second edition of Recommerce Expo will be held in New Delhi, India from December 19-21, 2019 and will discuss the various problems associated with refurbished electronics and equipments in the industry. The focus of the conference will be to provide a platform for manufacturers, organizations, consumers and healthcare organizations regarding the need for developing a sustainable business system

In January 2019, Sanrad Medical Systems Private Limited recently announced that they had established a facility located in Karnataka, India. The 5000 sq. ft. facility located in Bengaluru, Karnataka will help the company establish themselves as the leader of refurbished medical systems in India. This facility was introduced to meet the growing business demand. The new facility will stock and manage the X-Ray systems as well as DR systems for the Indian market.

Refurbished Medical Imaging Equipments Market : Drivers

Increasing demand for low-cost refurbished equipments from various developing regions of the world is expected to boost the growth of the market

Lack in the availability of budgets for healthcare equipments is expected to drive the growth of the market

Increasing prevalence of geriatric population globally is also expected to drive the growth of the market

Growing levels of skilled individuals resulting in greater availability of services for consumers; this factor is expected to drive the growth of the market

Refurbished Medical Imaging Equipments Market : Restraints

Lack of supporting initiatives/policies available from the government is expected to restrict the growth of the market

Lack of preference from end-users for refurbished equipment due to a negative outlook is expected to restrain the growth of the market

Refurbished Medical Imaging Equipments Market : Competitive Analysis:

Global refurbished medical imaging equipments market is highly fragmented and the major players have used various strategies such as new product launches, expansions, agreements, joint ventures, partnerships, acquisitions, and others to increase their footprints in this market. The report includes market shares of refurbished medical imaging equipments market for global, Europe, North America, Asia-Pacific, South America and Middle East & Africa.

Research Methodology: Global Refurbished Medical Imaging Equipments Market

Data collection and base year analysis is done using data collection modules with large sample sizes. The market data is analysed and forecasted using market statistical and coherent models. Also market share analysis and key trend analysis are the major success factors in the market report. To know more please request an analyst call or can drop down your enquiry.

The key research methodology used by DBMR research team is data triangulation which involves data mining, analysis of the impact of data variables on the market, and primary (industry expert) validation. Apart from this, other data models include Vendor Positioning Grid, Market Time Line Analysis, Market Overview and Guide, Company Positioning Grid, Company Market Share Analysis, Standards of Measurement, Top to Bottom Analysis and Vendor Share Analysis. To know more about the research methodology, drop in an inquiry to speak to our industry experts.

Primary Respondents

Demand Side: Doctors, Surgeons, Medical Consultants, Nurses, Hospital Buyers, Group Purchasing Organizations, Associations, Insurers, Medical Payers, Healthcare Authorities, Universities, Technological Writers, Scientists, Promoters, and Investors among others.

Supply Side: Product Managers, Marketing Managers, C-Level Executives, Distributors, Market Intelligence, and Regulatory Affairs Managers among others.

Reasons to Purchase this Report

Current and future of global refurbished medical imaging equipments market outlook in the developed and emerging markets

The segment that is expected to dominate the market as well as the segment which holds highest CAGR in the forecast period

Regions/Countries that are expected to witness the fastest growth rates during the forecast period

The latest developments, market shares, and strategies that are employed by the major market players

Customization of the Report:

All segmentation provided above in this report is represented at country level

All products covered in the market, product volume and average selling prices will be included as customizable options which may incur no or minimal additional cost (depends on customization)

Want Full Report? Enquire Here @ https://www.databridgemarketresearch.com/inquire-before-buying?dbmr=global-refurbished-medical-imaging-equipments-market&raksh

About Data Bridge Market Research:

Data Bridge Market Research is a versatile market research and consulting firm with over 500 analysts working in different industries. We have catered more than 40% of the fortune 500 companies globally and have a network of more than 5000+ clientele around the globe. Our coverage of industries include Medical Devices, Pharmaceuticals, Biotechnology, Semiconductors, Machinery, Information and Communication Technology, Automobiles and Automotive, Chemical and Material, Packaging, Food and Beverages, Cosmetics, Specialty Chemicals, Fast Moving Consumer Goods, Robotics, among many others.

Data Bridge adepts in creating satisfied clients who reckon upon our services and rely on our hard work with certitude. Get Customization and Discount on Report by emailing [email protected] . We are content with our glorious 99.9 % client satisfying rate.

Contact Us

Data Bridge Market Research

US: +1 888 387 2818

UK: +44 208 089 1725

Hong Kong: +852 8192 7475

Mail: [email protected]

https://databridgemarketresearch.com