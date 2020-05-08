Refrigerator Market Tremendous Performance by Key Players Godrej and Videocon

A new market study on India Refrigerator Market Market with 100+ market data Tables, Pie Chart & Graphs is released that will provide complete assessment of the Market and covers evolving trends, current scenario analysis and growth factors, and industry validated market data. The research study provides market breakdown by revenue and volume (if applicable) and price history estimates for India Refrigerator Market . Some are the key players from the coverage that are also part of the study are Godrej and Videocon etc.

Request a sample report @ https://www.htfmarketreport.com/sample-report/1088011-india-refrigerator-market

Summary

The Indian refrigerator market increased with a CAGR of more than 15% over last five years and it is expected to grow more in upcoming years. Rising household income, improving living standards, rapid urbanization, increasing number of nuclear families, large untapped market and environmental changes were the major growth drivers for the refrigerator industry to grow. Major players are cutting their prices and launching new models with advanced features and new designs. With the rising per capita income levels, declining prices and consumer finance the refrigerator market is expected to grow more in the forecasted years. Features, energy star rating, warranty, quality, space, price, easy cleaning functionality and styling are currently major influential factors while purchasing a refrigerator.

According to “India Refrigerator Market Outlook, 2021”, the market is broadly divided into two product types known as direct cool and frost free. Both the type of refrigerators would continue to be strong for future years; however in the long run frost free models will occupy a larger market share as compared to direct cool refrigerators. The frost free refrigerator market in the country is gaining massive popularity and momentum over traditional direct cool models. There is a trend for double door refrigerator which starts from 200 liters capacity to maximum 500 liters. The most common sizes are 180-220 liters in direct cool refrigerator whereas in frost free refrigerators it is 225-300 liters. Direct cool models with lower capacities have the highest market share and they are mostly preferred by middle-class Indian consumers. In frost free segment, models with larger storage capacities are recording huge growth while lesser capacity models have modest share.

The demand for refrigerator in India is mainly from urban areas which accounts for majority of the sales volume. Southern region leads in the refrigerator sales volume whereas east has the lowest share of market. The competition between different manufactures in the Indian refrigerator industry has changed over time with many players entering and leaving the market. LG and Samsung – multinational companies from Korea, together have managed to capture more than 50% market share in the refrigeration industry of India. While LG has two refrigerator manufacturing units in India, Samsung has none and relies on imports to maintain its market share in India. Domestic manufacturers like Godrej and Videocon are also working on increasing their market shares. The penetration rate of refrigerator in India is still at very low when compared to other emerging market or developed countries.

Buy this report @ https://www.htfmarketreport.com/buy-now?format=1&report=1088011

“India Refrigerator Market Outlook, 2021” discusses the following aspects of refrigerators in India:

The report gives an in-depth understanding of refrigerator market in India:

• Global Refrigerator Market Outlook

• India Refrigerator Market Outlook

• India Refrigerator Market Size By Value & Forecast

• India Refrigerator Market Size By Volume & Forecast

• India Refrigerator Market Segmental Analysis: By Company, By Types By Value, By Type By Volume, By Region, By Sales Channel

• India Direct Cool Refrigerator Market Size By Value & Forecast

• India Direct Cool Refrigerator Market Size By Volume & Forecast

• India Direct Cool Refrigerator Market Segmental Analysis: By Capacity – Value & Volume, By Region By Volume

• India Frost Free Refrigerator Market Size By Value & Forecast

• India Frost Free Refrigerator Market Size By Volume & Forecast

• India Frost Free Refrigerator Market Segmental Analysis: By Capacity – Value & Volume, By Region By Volume

• Pricing Analysis of Direct Cool and Frost Free Refrigerator

• The key vendors in this market space

• Competitive Landscape & Strategic Recommendations

This report can be useful to Industry consultants, manufacturers and other stakeholders to align their market-centric strategies. In addition to marketing & presentations, it will also increase competitive knowledge about the industry.

Report Methodology

The information contained in this report is based upon both primary and secondary research. Primary research included interviews with various refrigerator suppliers and channel partners in India. Secondary research included an exhaustive search of relevant publications like company annual reports, financial reports and proprietary databases.

Get Customization in the Report, Enquire Now @ https://www.htfmarketreport.com/enquiry-before-buy/1088011-india-refrigerator-market

TABLE OF CONTENTS

1. Executive Summary

2. Global Refrigerator Market Outlook

3. India Refrigerator Market Outlook

3.1. Market Size

3.1.1. By Value

3.1.2. By Volume

3.2. Market Share

3.2.1. By Company

3.2.2. By Types – Value

3.2.3. By Types – Volume

3.2.4. By Region – Volume

3.2.5. By Sales Channel

3.3. Production

4. India Direct Cool Refrigerator Market

4.1. Market Size

4.1.1. By Value

4.1.2. By Volume

4.2. Market Share

4.2.1. By Capacity – Value & Volume

4.2.2. By Region – Volume

4.3. Pricing Analysis

5. India Frost Free Refrigerator Market

5.1. Market Size

5.1.1. By Value

5.1.2. By Volume

5.2. Market Share

5.2.1. By Capacity – Value & Volume

5.2.2. By Region – Volume

5.3. Pricing Analysis

6. Raw Material

7. Market Penetration

8. PEST Analysis

9. Policy & Regulatory Landscape

10. India

….Continued

View Detailed Table of Content @ https://www.htfmarketreport.com/reports/1088011-india-refrigerator-market

It’s vital you keep your market knowledge up to date. If you have a different set of players/manufacturers according to geography or needs regional or country segmented reports we can provide customization accordingly.

About Author:

HTF Market Report is a wholly owned brand of HTF Market Intelligence Consulting Private Limited. HTF Market Report global research and market intelligence consulting organization is uniquely positioned to not only identify growth opportunities but to also empower and inspire you to create visionary growth strategies for futures, enabled by our extraordinary depth and breadth of thought leadership, research, tools, events and experience that assist you for making goals into a reality. Our understanding of the interplay between industry convergence, Mega Trends, technologies and market trends provides our clients with new business models and expansion opportunities. We are focused on identifying the “Accurate Forecast” in every industry we cover so our clients can reap the benefits of being early market entrants and can accomplish their “Goals & Objectives”.

Contact US :

Craig Francis (PR & Marketing Manager)

HTF Market Intelligence Consulting Private Limited

Unit No. 429, Parsonage Road Edison, NJ

New Jersey USA – 08837

Phone: +1 (206) 317 1218

[email protected]

Connect with us at LinkedIn | Facebook | Twitter