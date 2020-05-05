Refrigerator Market Heading High With Exclusive Territorial| Samsung, Videocon, Whirlpool, Godrej

A New business Strategy report released by HTF MI with title “India Refrigerator Market Outlook, 2022”. This report brings data for the estimated year 2019 and forecasted till 2025 in terms of both, value (US$ MN) and volume (MT). The report also consists of forecast factors, macroeconomic factors, and a market outlook of the Refrigerator Market. The study is conducted using top-down and bottom-up approaches and further analyzed using analytical tools such as porter’s five force analysis and uncover Opportunities, Challenges, restraints, and trends of the India Refrigerator Market. This report also states import/export consumption, supply and demand Figures, cost, price, revenue and gross margins. Some of the Major Companies Profiled in the reports are LG, Samsung, Videocon, Whirlpool, Godrej, Panasonic and Hitachi etc.

Summary

India Refrigerator Market Outlook, 2022’ gives a comprehensive analysis on the refrigerator industry in India. Consumer durable industry is one that is passing through a very interesting stage in India. Home appliances and consumer electronics sector has witnessed a substantial growth since the process of liberalization began. The sector has become an important part of the India economy and played a vital role in providing employment to millions of people and also improving the quality of life of people in the country. Refrigerator is not a new category in India but still its market is increasing with high growth rates because of low penetration and huge consumer base. Initially, refrigerator was regarded as a luxury item but increased temperature and rise in disposable income has now made it a mandatory item in any home. Other factors fuelling double digit growth of refrigerators in India are rise in number of nuclear families, easy availability of credit, evolving lifestyle, introduction of new models, technology advancement and increasing consumer awareness.

According to ‘India Refrigerator Market Outlook, 2022’, refrigerator sales is expected to grow with a CAGR of more than 5% over next four years. India refrigerators market is categorized into two product types’ I.e. direct cool refrigerator and frost free refrigerator. Frost free refrigerator does not require manual defrosting and on the contrary in direct cool refrigerator manual defrosting is needed. Direct cool refrigerators dominate in the Indian market whereas frost free refrigerators are fast becoming popular among urban households. LG, Samsung, Videocon, Whirlpool, Godrej, Panasonic and Hitachi are the major players operating in the Indian refrigerator industry. Previously Godrej and Videocon were large players in the industry but with the passage of time and technology, they lost their place due to entry of many international giants. At present, LG and Samsung are the top two players in the market. They provide latest technology refrigerators with different models, capacities, colour and designs.

Low household penetration of refrigerator in India will provide ample opportunities for companies to expand their reach. Expansion of modern retail and exclusive company outlets across regions is expected to spur the volume growth. Refrigerators, especially direct cool, are expected to post strong growth in non-metro cities & rural areas. Direct cool refrigerators are mostly demanded by rural area consumers and middle income group whereas frost free refrigerators are a choice of higher income group people living in urban areas. LG is major player in direct cool segment whereas Samsung is a key player in frost free category. Region wise, the market is divided into south, north, west and east.

Report Methodology

The information contained in this report is based upon both primary and secondary research. Primary research included interviews with various channel partners of refrigerator in India. Secondary research included an exhaustive search of relevant publications like company annual reports, financial reports and proprietary databases.

TABLE OF CONTENTS

1. Executive Summary

2. Global Refrigerator Market Outlook

3. India Refrigerator Market Outlook

3.1. Market Size

3.1.1. By Value

3.1.2. By Volume

3.2. Market Share By Value

3.2.1. By Company

3.2.2. By Product Type

3.2.3. By Target Demographics

3.3. Market Share By Volume

3.3.1. By Company

3.3.2. By Product Type

3.3.3. By Target Demographics

3.3.4. By Region

3.3.5. By Sales Channel

3.4. Brand Positioning

4. India Direct Cool Refrigerator Market Outlook

4.1. Market Size

4.1.1. By Value

4.1.2. By Volume

4.2. Market Share

4.2.1. By Company

4.2.2. By Capacity

4.3. Product Price & Variant Analysis

5. India Frost Free Refrigerator Market Outlook

5.1. Market Size

5.1.1. By Value

5.1.2. By Volume

5.2. Market Share

5.2.1. By Company

5.2.2. By Capacity

5.3. Product Price & Variant Analysis

6. India Economic Snapshot

7. Raw Material

8. Market Penetration

9. Buying Criteria

10. PEST Analysis

11. Policy & Regulatory Landscape

12. Trade Dynamics

12.1. Import

12.2. Export

13. Channel Partner Analysis

14. India Refrigerator Market Dynamics

14.1. Key Drivers

14.2. Key Challenges

15. Market Trends & Developments

….Continued

