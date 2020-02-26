Refractories Market Survey Report 2020 Along with Statistics, Forecasts till 2025

The Refractories Market recently published a Global Market research study with more than 100 industry informative desk and Figures spread through Pages and easy to understand detailed TOC on “Refractories Market”.

RHI AG (Austria), Saint-Gobain S.A. (France), Vesuvius Plc. (U.K.), Morgan Advanced Materials Plc. (U.K.), Shinagawa Refractories Co., Ltd. (Japan), Corning Incorporated (U.S.), Coorstek Incorporated (U.S.), Magnesita Refratarios S.A (Brazil), Krosaki Harima Corporation (Japan), HarbisonWalker International Inc. (U.S.), among others.

The global Refractories market is expected to reach approximately US$ 59.27 Billion by 2025 growing at a CAGR of 5.1% from 2020-2025.

Refractories are heat-resistant materials that constitute the linings for high-temperature furnaces and reactors and other processing units. In addition to being resistant to thermal stress and other physical phenomena induced by heat, refractories must also withstand physical wear and corrosion by chemical agents. ASTM C71 defines refractories as “non-metallic materials having those chemical and physical properties that make them applicable for structures, or as components of systems, that are exposed to environments above 1,000 F (811 K; 538 C)”.

Refractories contain shaped refractories and unshaped refractories. Shaped refractories are the main product type and it accounted for 57.83% share in 2016.

Refractories are often applied in iron & steel, cement/Lime, nonferrous metals, glass, etc, of which iron & steel industry occupies the largest share and the sales for iron & steel reached 120328 MT with the share of 61.26% in 2016.

The price of refractories kept decreasing in 2016 owing to raw material price and market competition. The Mexico average price was at about 1004 USD/MT in 2016.

Increasing Demand from the Iron & Steel Industry

– The iron and steel industry is the major end-user of refractories, which accounts for more than 70% of the market. These materials can withstand high temperatures, ranging from 260C (500F) to 1850C (3400F), without any major change in their physical properties.

– The major applications of refractories in the iron and steel industry include usage in internal linings of furnaces to make iron and steel, in furnaces for heating steel before further processing, in vessels for holding and transporting metal and slag, in the flues or stacks through which hot gases are conducted, and others.

– In terms of consumption, Asia-Pacific is currently the largest consumer of refractories in the iron and steel industry, followed by Europe and North America. In North America, the United States is expected to witness the highest growth rate in the consumption of refractories in this industry, during the forecast period.

– In the European Union, a mild recovery in the demand for steel continues, while improving the economic sentiments and investment conditions. However, uncertainties in the political landscape, related to the refugee crisis and Brexit, are some of the risks to the economic condition. The demand for steel in the region is anticipated to grow at a slow pace, over the forecast period.

Shaped Refractories, Unshaped Refractories

Iron & Steel, Cement/Lime, Nonferrous Metals, Glass, Other Industries

North America, Europe, China, Japan, Southeast Asia, India.

North America (USA, Canada and Mexico).

Europe (Germany, France, UK, Russia and Italy).

Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, Korea, India and Southeast Asia).

