Refractive Surgery Devices And Equipment Industry By End-User Analysis, Hospitals, Ambulatory Surgical Centres, Opthalmology Clinics

TheBusinessResearchCompany’s Refractive Surgery Devices And Equipment Market covers market characteristics, size and growth, segmentation, regional and country breakdowns, competitive landscape, market shares, trends and strategies for this market.
The refractive surgery devices (or) equipment market consists of sales of refractive surgery devices. The refractive surgery devices are used to improve or correct the refractive errors such as nearsightedness (myopia), farsightedness (hyperopia), presbyopia or astigmatism. These devices include excimer lasers, YAG Lasers, microkeratomes and femtosecond lasers.
A significant driving factor for the growth of Refractive surgery devices and equipment industry is an increase in the geriatric population worldwide with eye disorders. Age related macular degeneration is the major cause of loss of vision over the age of 65 years. There are many elderly people with refractive errors and requires immediate surgical care to cure visual impairment. The rising elderly population throughout the year increases the demand for refractive surgeries.
Refractive Surgery Devices And Equipment Market Segmentation
By Product Type:
1. Microkeratome
2. Excimer Lasers
3. Femtosecond Lasers
4. YAG Lasers
By End-User:
1. Hospitals
2. Ambulatory Surgical Centres
3. Opthalmology Clinics
By Application:
1. Astigmatism
2. Near-sightedness
3. Farsightedness
The focus areas for many companies in the refractive surgery devices and equipment market has shifted towards increasing technological advancements in the field of refractive surgery. Advanced technologies used for correcting refractive errors expand the scale of the treatment, reduce the time and labor costs.
Some of the major key players involved in the Refractive Surgery Devices And Equipment market are
Alcon
J & J
Zeiss
Bausch and Lomb (Valeant)
Ziemer Ophthalmic
