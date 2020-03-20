Refinery (FCC, Hydrocracking, Catalytic Reforming), Synthesis, Polymer & Environmental Catalyst Market 2019 Growth Trends, Size, Share, Opportunities, Revenue, Regional Outlook, Industry Demand & Forecast to 2025

market segmentation and provides a thorough analysis of revenues and volumes.

The catalyst market can be classified into heterogeneous and homogeneous coatings based on their type. Heterogeneous catalysts are increasing in importance with uses in automotive, chemical, polymer, refinery and stationary industry and are found to be the major market segment globally in the catalysts market. Homogeneous catalysts are also growing in popularity owing to their unique features such as selectivity, high activity and varied application.

Ever rising prices of raw materials is forcing refiners to go in for catalyst regeneration, which costs 30% to 50% less than fresh catalysts. Moreover, catalyst regeneration helps refiners to deal with the problem of land filling. The catalyst regeneration industry is dominated by petroleum refineries. Off-site and on-site are the two major technologies employed in catalyst regeneration with off-site technology dominating the market in 2011.

The major geographical segments analyzed in this report are North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of the World (RoW). The strong economic growth in the region and growing healthcare awareness play a vital role in the emergence of Asia-Pacific as a large market for catalysts. North America and Europe are the other major markets following Asia-Pacific, in catalyst sales.

The report also aims to provide a detailed analysis of market revenue shares of companies such as Air Products and Chemicals Incorporated, Albemarle Corporation, Arkema Group, BASF SE, Chevron, Clariant International Ltd., Eka Chemicals AB, Exxon Mobil Corporation, Evonik Industries AG, E.I. du Pont de Nemours & Company (DuPont), INEOS Group Limited, Johnson Matthey PLC, UOP LLC., W. R. Grace & Co. – Conn and Zeolyst International Inc.

For the research report, we conducted in-depth interviews and discussions with a wide range of key industry participants and opinion leaders. Primary research represents the bulk of research efforts, supplemented by an extensive secondary research. We reviewed key players’ product literature, annual reports, press releases and relevant documents for competitive analysis and market understanding. Secondary research also includes a search of recent trade, technical writing, internet sources, and statistical data from government websites, trade associations and agencies.

This has proven to be the most reliable, effective and successful approach for obtaining precise market data, capturing industry participants’ insights and recognizing business opportunities.

The report also includes a detailed value chain of the catalysts market along with Porter’s Five Forces analysis to identify the pros and cons of/for all the upstream and downstream segments thus enabling a strategy-making process for buyers of catalyst ingredients, suppliers of raw materials, substitutes, and potential new entrants into the market based on possibility of forward or backward integration into the various business segments. The report also presents a comprehensive assessment of the stakeholder strategies, winning imperatives for them by segmenting the catalyst market as below:

Catalysts market by type:

Heterogeneous

Homogenous

Catalysts market by material:

Zeolites

Metals

Chemical compounds

Others

Catalysts market by application:

Petroleum refinery

Chemical synthesis

Polymer

Environmental

Catalyst regeneration market:

Off-site

On-site

In addition, the report provides a cross-sectional analysis of the ingredient and application sub-segments with respect to the following geographical markets:

Catalysts market by geography

North America

Europe

Asia-Pacific

Rest of the World (RoW)

