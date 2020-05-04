Refined Functional Carbohydrates Market to Witness Stunning Growth | DuPont, Orffa, Sweet Cures, Super Beta Glucan, VWR International, LLC, Pet Health Solutions, others

Refined Functional Carbohydrates Market: Inclusive Insight

The well-established Key players in the market are: DuPont, Orffa, Sweet Cures, Super Beta Glucan, VWR International, LLC, Pet Health Solutions, EW Nutrition GmbH, LALLEMAND Inc STRbiotech, Matrix Nutrition, Arm & Hammer Animal Nutrition, Zinpro Corporation, Titan Biotech, BioFeed, Exotic Biosolutions Pvt. Ltd, Kemin Industries, Inc., Tate & Lyle, Kerry Inc., Impextraco NV among others

Global refined functional carbohydrates market is expected to register a substantial CAGR of 8.80% during the forecast period of 2019-2026. This rise in market value can be attributed to the rising need for high nutritional content food products and increasing funds for agrigenomics.

Refined Functional Carbohydrates Market Trends | Industry Segment by By Product (Mannan Oligosaccharides, Beta Glucan, D-Mannose), Application (Cattle/Calves, Poultry, Swine, Aquaculture, Others), Geography (North America, South America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Middle East and Africa) – Industry Trends and Forecast to 2026

Refined functional carbohydrates are the components which are harvested from the yeast cells during the manufacturing processes by using the specific enzymes. The main products of the enzymatic hydrolysis yield include mannan oligosaccharides, galactosamine and beta glucans that are naturally present in the yeast cells. These compounds are not readily available and can be analytically measured. The processing method used for refining the yeast cells impacts the structure and size of the liberated components which would in turn affect the functionality and bioavailability.

In May 2019, Lallemand Bio-Ingredients Savory and Lallemand Specialty Cultures co-exhibited their products at the IFFA 2019 which was held in Germany. This helped the company to combine their expertise and know-how for offering the complete solutions to the meat producers. This strategy would help the company to enhance their customer base

Market Drivers:

Growing standard of dairy production is driving the market growth

Increasing livestock production is also expected to drive the growth of this market

Rising demand for the natural growth promoters in the animal nutrition is boosting the market growth

Increasing demand for the animal by-products is also escalating the market growth

Market Restraints:

Potential yeast allergies and infection is expected to restrain the market growth

Increasing harmful pathogens in the poultry feed is also expected to hinder the market growth

High consumption of refined functional carbohydrates can lead to overeating and obesity which restricts the market growth

