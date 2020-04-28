Referral Management Market Market Huge Growth By Leading Key Players – Ehealth Technologies, Mckesson, The Advisory Board Company

Referral management is the management of the process where referring providers search for the right specialist for a patient, choose one and submit the referral. It is a system can be defined as a unique and powerful tool for the healthcare industry to keep track of their patient referrals throughout the care continuum. The main objective of the referral management system is to improve and streamline communication amongst primary care physicians, specialists, and any other health providers involved in a patient’s care. Globally technological advancement and evolving healthcare sector in developing nations are expected to remain key growth drivers for referral management systems during the period of study.

The major manufacturers covered in this report : Allscripts Healthcare, Cerner Corporation, Ehealth Technologies, Mckesson, The Advisory Board Company, Kyruus, Persistent Systems, ReferralMD, Harris Corporation, Eceptionist, and Clarity Health.

A number of factors such as legislative reforms (for example, the Affordable Care Act (ACA) in the U.S.), increasing government initiatives to incorporate IT solutions in healthcare globally, rise in ageing population and incidence of chronic diseases globally, and the shortage of nursing staff and doctors are driving the growth of this market. Referral management solutions also provide several benefits they reduce costs, streamline operational processes, increase patient throughput, and improve the overall quality of healthcare. Their benefits are another factor boosting the adoption of these solutions.

However, despite the numerous benefits of referral management solutions, certain barriers such as the failure to reduce outpatient attendance, lack of skilled healthcare IT professionals, and concerns regarding the security of patient data are hindering the market growth.

This report segments the global Referral Management Market on the basis of Types are :

Self-referral

Professional-referral

Third party-referral

The basis Of application, the Global Referral Management Market is Segmented into :

Hospitals

Clinics

Others

Regions covered By Referral Management Market Report 2019 to 2025.

North America, Europe, China, Japan, Southeast Asia, India, North America (USA, Canada and Mexico) Europe (Germany, France, UK, Russia and Italy) Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, Korea, India and Southeast Asia).

