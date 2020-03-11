Redistribution Layer Material Market s expected to grow at a CAGR of 25.7% during the forecast period 2020 – 2027

“The global redistribution layer material market accounted to US$ 105.4 Mn in 2018 and is expected to grow at a CAGR of 25.7% during the forecast period 2020 – 2027, to account to US$ 794.5 Mn by 2027.” APAC was the leading geographic market and it is anticipated to be the highest revenue contributor throughout the forecast period. The presence of large semiconductor manufacturing industry in the countries like South Korea, China, Taiwan, and Japan, is expected to fuel growth of redistribution layer material market in this region.

Growing trends of miniaturization of consumer electronic devices to create more demands for Redistribution layer material

Manufacturing of consumer electronics, healthcare related products, automobiles, and defense industries are some of the prominent industry verticals that have been prolific in the automation integrations into the manufacturing assembly lines. Automation integration requires additional functionalities to be added on the chips for translating the manual operations to automated ones. Increasing the functionalities on chips while maintaining the size of the chip is made possible with the help of redistribution layer material and therefore, these manufacturing sectors are anticipated to drive the demands for redistribution layer material drastically during the forecast period.

Proliferation of IoT and connected devices across industry verticals to create further more opportunities

The advent of IoT has enabled each device to be connected over the internet and the rising adoptions globally would result in more than billions of devices connected over the internet. Also, validating to the above mentioned point is the fact that the data traffic rate on a global level, has grown at an annual rate of more than 65% over the last five years. Also, between 2018 and 2023, the data traffic is anticipated to grow at a compound annual growth rate of close to 40 percent. This exponential growth in data traffic over the internet is out rightly attributed to the growing penetration of smartphones and other consumer electronic devices that can be connected over the internet as a result of the growing popularity of IoT.

Material Insights

The global redistribution layer material market by material was led by polyimide segment. The other materials for redistribution layer material market include Epoxy (phenol & acrylates based), metal and silicones. A polymer material is required for redistribution layer in the advanced packaging techniques that catalyzes in routing the connection between the solder bumps and the I/O pads. The materials used for redistribution are used as passivation layer for bumping and stress buffers. There are a certain set of physical characteristics required in the dielectric material used for RDL in the advanced packaging applications that include low cure temperature, low dielectric constant, higher chemical and mechanical stabilities.

