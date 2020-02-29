Redispersible Polymer Powder Market Inclinations & Development Status Highlighted for the Forecast Period Between 2019 and 2025

In 2029, the Redispersible Polymer Powder market is spectated to surpass ~US$ xx Mn/Bn with a CAGR of xx% over the forecast period. The Redispersible Polymer Powder market clicked a value of ~US$ xx Mn/Bn in 2018. Region is expected to account for a significant market share, where the Redispersible Polymer Powder market size is projected to inflate with a CAGR of xx% during the forecast period.

Global Redispersible Polymer Powder market report on the basis of market players

The report examines each Redispersible Polymer Powder market player according to its market share, production footprint, and growth rate. SWOT analysis of the players (strengths, weaknesses, opportunities and threats) has been covered in this report. Further, the Redispersible Polymer Powder market study depicts the recent launches, agreements, R&D projects, and business strategies of the market players including

competition landscape of the market. The study encompasses market attractiveness analysis, wherein polymer, end-user, and application segments have been benchmarked based on their market size, growth rate, and general attractiveness.

The study provides a decisive view of the global redispersible polymer powder market by segmenting it in terms of polymer, application, end-user, and region. These segments have been analyzed based on the present and future trends. Regional segmentation includes the current and forecast demand for redispersible polymer powder in North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America, and Middle East & Africa. The report covers individual application segments of the market in every region.

The study includes profiles of major companies operating in the global redispersible polymer powder market. Key players profiled in the report include DowDuPont Inc., Synthomer PLC, Benson Polymers Limited, Organik Kimya, Akzo Nobel N.V., Dongxing Chemical Group Limited Company, Wacker Chemie AG, and Dairen Chemical Corporation. These players account for a major share of the global redispersible polymer powder market. Brand promotions and launch of new products are likely to increase sales of redispersible polymer powder in the next few years. Market leaders adopt strategies such as pricing and product improvement to increase their market share.

The report provides size (in terms of volume and value) of the global redispersible polymer powder market for the base year 2017 and the forecast for the period between 2018 and 2026. Market numbers have been estimated based on polymer, application, end-user, and regional segments. Market size and forecast for each polymer, application, and end-user segment have been provided for the global and regional markets.

Global Redispersible Polymer Powder Market, by Polymer

Acrylic

Vinyl Acetate Ethylene (VAE)

Vinyl Ester of Versatic Acid (VeoVa)

Styrene Butadiene

Others (including Ethylene/Vinyl Chloride/Vinyl Laurate Terpolymer (E/VC/VL), and Polyvinyl Acetate Polymer (PVAc))

Global Redispersible Polymer Powder Market, by Application

Mortars & Cements

Masonry Mortar

Repair Mortar

Others (including Cement Renders)

Tile Adhesives & Grouts

Plasters

Insulation & Finish Systems

Self-leveling Underlayment

Others (including Wall Paper Adhesives and Gypsum Joint Fillers)

Global Redispersible Polymer Powder Market, by End-user

Residential

Non-residential

Global Redispersible Polymer Powder Market, by Region

North America U.S. Canada

Latin America Brazil Mexico Rest of Latin America

Europe Germany France U.K. Italy Spain Rest of Europe

Asia Pacific China Japan India ASEAN Rest of Asia Pacific

Middle East & Africa GCC South Africa Rest of Middle East & Africa



Key Takeaways

Extensive analysis of market trends from 2017 to 2026 to identify growth opportunities and market developments

Comparative analysis of various applications, wherein redispersible polymer powder are utilized

Identification of key factors that are creating growth opportunities for the redispersible polymer powder market at global, regional, and country levels

Regulatory scenario that are projected to subsequently impact the outlook and forecast of the global redispersible polymer powder market between 2018 and 2026

Detailed competition landscape of key players operating in the market to help understand the competition level

Porter’s Five Forces analysis that highlight the power of buyers and suppliers

Research Methodology of Redispersible Polymer Powder Market Report

The global Redispersible Polymer Powder market study covers the estimation size of the market both in terms of value (Mn/Bn USD) and volume (x units). Both top-down and bottom-up approaches have been used to calculate and authenticate the market size of the Redispersible Polymer Powder market, and predict the scenario of various sub-markets in the overall market. Primary and secondary research has been thoroughly performed to analyze the prominent players and their market share in the Redispersible Polymer Powder market. Further, all the numbers, segmentation, and shares have been gathered using authentic primary and secondary sources.