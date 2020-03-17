Recycled Carbon Fiber Market Expected to Grow at 193 Million In Revenue by 2025

According to Market Study Report, Recycled Carbon Fiber Market provides a comprehensive analysis of the Recycled Carbon Fiber market segments, including their dynamics, size, growth, regulatory requirements, competitive landscape, and emerging opportunities of global industry. This report also provides market landscape and market share information in the Recycled Carbon Fiber market.

The Global Recycled Carbon Fiber Market size is projected to grow from US$ 109 Million in 2020 to US$ 193 Million by 2025, at a CAGR of 12.0% during the forecast period. This report spread across 162 Pages, Profiling 10 Companies and Supported with 127 Tables and 45 figures are now available in this research. An exclusive data offered in this report is collected by research and industry experts team.

Top Companies profiled in the Recycled Carbon Fiber market include are Toray Industries Inc. (Japan), ELG Carbon Fibre Ltd. (UK), SGL Carbon (Germany), Carbon Conversions Inc. (US), Carbon Fiber Recycling, Inc. (US), Shocker Composites LLC. (US), Procotex Corporation SA (Belgium), Alpha Recyclage Composites (France), Carbon Fiber Remanufacturing (US), Vartega Inc. (US).

The automotive & transportation end-use industry dominated the global recycled carbon fiber market. Owing to the superior properties, such as high strength-to-weight ratio, flexural strength, tensile strength, and cost-effectiveness, recycled carbon fiber is used in the automotive & transportation industry. It is used in chassis panels, floors, roof panels, spare wheel wells, boot or bonnet inners, and other automotive parts.

The chopped recycled carbon fiber segment dominated the market in terms of value in 2019. Chopped recycled carbon fiber offers high-performance properties. It has high strength and modulus, low density, dimensional stability, and low thermal expansion. It also offers cost-saving benefits.

“Aerospace scrap is the fastest-growing source of recycled carbon fiber in terms of value”

Aerospace scrap is the major source of recycled carbon fiber. The aerospace industry consumes a large amount of virgin carbon fiber in manufacturing various composite parts. Aircraft manufacturers have taken several initiatives to strengthen the standards for environment-friendly management in the discarding of end-of-life aircraft parts. For instance, Boeing has made an agreement with ELG Carbon Fibre to supply its composite scrap to the company.

