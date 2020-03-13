Recruitment and Staffing Market – Global Industry Analysis by Size Share Growth Trends and Forecast 2020 – 2025

This report focuses on the global Recruitment and Staffing status, future forecast, growth opportunity, key market and key players. The study objectives are to present the Recruitment and Staffing development in United States, Europe and China.

In 2017, the global Recruitment and Staffing market size was million US$ and it is expected to reach million US$ by the end of 2025, with a CAGR of during 2018-2025.

The key players covered in this study

Adecco

Manpower Group

Randstad Holding NV

Allegis Group

Hays PLC

Kelly Services

Recruit Holdings

Temp Holdings

USG People

Insperity

ADP, LLC

Market segment by Type, the product can be split into

Temporary Staffing

Permanent Staffing

Other HR Solutions

Market segment by Application, split into

BFSI

Government

IT & Telecom

Healthcare

Retail

Other

Market segment by Regions/Countries, this report covers

United States

Europe

China

Japan

Southeast Asia

India

Central & South America

The study objectives of this report are:

To analyze global Recruitment and Staffing status, future forecast, growth opportunity, key market and key players.

To present the Recruitment and Staffing development in United States, Europe and China.

To strategically profile the key players and comprehensively analyze their development plan and strategies.

To define, describe and forecast the market by product type, market and key regions.

In this study, the years considered to estimate the market size of Recruitment and Staffing are as follows:

History Year: 2013-2017

Base Year: 2017

Estimated Year: 2018

Forecast Year 2018 to 2025

For the data information by region, company, type and application, 2017 is considered as the base year. Whenever data information was unavailable for the base year, the prior year has been considered.

Table of Contents

Chapter One: Report Overview

1.1 Study Scope

1.2 Key Market Segments

1.3 Players Covered

1.4 Market Analysis by Type

1.4.1 Global Recruitment and Staffing Market Size Growth Rate by Type (2013-2025)

1.4.2 Temporary Staffing

1.4.3 Permanent Staffing

1.4.4 Other HR Solutions

1.5 Market by Application

1.5.1 Global Recruitment and Staffing Market Share by Application (2013-2025)

1.5.2 BFSI

1.5.3 Government

1.5.4 IT & Telecom

1.5.5 Healthcare

1.5.6 Retail

1.5.7 Other

1.6 Study Objectives

1.7 Years Considered

Chapter Two: Global Growth Trends

2.1 Recruitment and Staffing Market Size

2.2 Recruitment and Staffing Growth Trends by Regions

2.2.1 Recruitment and Staffing Market Size by Regions (2013-2025)

2.2.2 Recruitment and Staffing Market Share by Regions (2013-2018)

2.3 Industry Trends

2.3.1 Market Top Trends

2.3.2 Market Drivers

2.3.3 Market Opportunities

Chapter Three: Market Share by Key Players

3.1 Recruitment and Staffing Market Size by Manufacturers

3.1.1 Global Recruitment and Staffing Revenue by Manufacturers (2013-2018)

3.1.2 Global Recruitment and Staffing Revenue Market Share by Manufacturers (2013-2018)

3.1.3 Global Recruitment and Staffing Market Concentration Ratio (CRChapter Five: and HHI)

3.2 Recruitment and Staffing Key Players Head office and Area Served

3.3 Key Players Recruitment and Staffing Product/Solution/Service

3.4 Date of Enter into Recruitment and Staffing Market

3.5 Mergers & Acquisitions, Expansion Plans

Chapter Four: Breakdown Data by Type and Application

4.1 Global Recruitment and Staffing Market Size by Type (2013-2018)

4.2 Global Recruitment and Staffing Market Size by Application (2013-2018)

Chapter Five: United States

5.1 United States Recruitment and Staffing Market Size (2013-2018)

5.2 Recruitment and Staffing Key Players in United States

5.3 United States Recruitment and Staffing Market Size by Type

5.4 United States Recruitment and Staffing Market Size by Application

Chapter Six: Europe

6.1 Europe Recruitment and Staffing Market Size (2013-2018)

6.2 Recruitment and Staffing Key Players in Europe

6.3 Europe Recruitment and Staffing Market Size by Type

6.4 Europe Recruitment and Staffing Market Size by Application

Chapter Seven: China

7.1 China Recruitment and Staffing Market Size (2013-2018)

7.2 Recruitment and Staffing Key Players in China

7.3 China Recruitment and Staffing Market Size by Type

7.4 China Recruitment and Staffing Market Size by Application

Chapter Eight: Japan

8.1 Japan Recruitment and Staffing Market Size (2013-2018)

8.2 Recruitment and Staffing Key Players in Japan

8.3 Japan Recruitment and Staffing Market Size by Type

8.4 Japan Recruitment and Staffing Market Size by Application

Chapter Nine: Southeast Asia

9.1 Southeast Asia Recruitment and Staffing Market Size (2013-2018)

9.2 Recruitment and Staffing Key Players in Southeast Asia

9.3 Southeast Asia Recruitment and Staffing Market Size by Type

9.4 Southeast Asia Recruitment and Staffing Market Size by Application

Chapter Ten: India

10.1 India Recruitment and Staffing Market Size (2013-2018)

10.2 Recruitment and Staffing Key Players in India

10.3 India Recruitment and Staffing Market Size by Type

10.4 India Recruitment and Staffing Market Size by Application

Chapter Eleven: Central & South America

11.1 Central & South America Recruitment and Staffing Market Size (2013-2018)

11.2 Recruitment and Staffing Key Players in Central & South America

11.3 Central & South America Recruitment and Staffing Market Size by Type

11.4 Central & South America Recruitment and Staffing Market Size by Application

Chapter Twelve: International Players Profiles

12.1 Adecco

12.1.1 Adecco Company Details

12.1.2 Company Description and Business Overview

12.1.3 Recruitment and Staffing Introduction

12.1.4 Adecco Revenue in Recruitment and Staffing Business (2013-2018)

12.1.5 Adecco Recent Development

12.2 Manpower Group

12.2.1 Manpower Group Company Details

12.2.2 Company Description and Business Overview

12.2.3 Recruitment and Staffing Introduction

12.2.4 Manpower Group Revenue in Recruitment and Staffing Business (2013-2018)

12.2.5 Manpower Group Recent Development

12.3 Randstad Holding NV

12.3.1 Randstad Holding NV Company Details

12.3.2 Company Description and Business Overview

12.3.3 Recruitment and Staffing Introduction

12.3.4 Randstad Holding NV Revenue in Recruitment and Staffing Business (2013-2018)

12.3.5 Randstad Holding NV Recent Development

12.4 Allegis Group

12.4.1 Allegis Group Company Details

12.4.2 Company Description and Business Overview

12.4.3 Recruitment and Staffing Introduction

12.4.4 Allegis Group Revenue in Recruitment and Staffing Business (2013-2018)

12.4.5 Allegis Group Recent Development

12.5 Hays PLC

12.5.1 Hays PLC Company Details

12.5.2 Company Description and Business Overview

12.5.3 Recruitment and Staffing Introduction

12.5.4 Hays PLC Revenue in Recruitment and Staffing Business (2013-2018)

12.5.5 Hays PLC Recent Development

12.6 Kelly Services

12.6.1 Kelly Services Company Details

12.6.2 Company Description and Business Overview

12.6.3 Recruitment and Staffing Introduction

12.6.4 Kelly Services Revenue in Recruitment and Staffing Business (2013-2018)

12.6.5 Kelly Services Recent Development

12.7 Recruit Holdings

12.7.1 Recruit Holdings Company Details

12.7.2 Company Description and Business Overview

12.7.3 Recruitment and Staffing Introduction

12.7.4 Recruit Holdings Revenue in Recruitment and Staffing Business (2013-2018)

12.7.5 Recruit Holdings Recent Development

12.8 Temp Holdings

12.8.1 Temp Holdings Company Details

12.8.2 Company Description and Business Overview

12.8.3 Recruitment and Staffing Introduction

12.8.4 Temp Holdings Revenue in Recruitment and Staffing Business (2013-2018)

12.8.5 Temp Holdings Recent Development

12.9 USG People

12.9.1 USG People Company Details

12.9.2 Company Description and Business Overview

12.9.3 Recruitment and Staffing Introduction

12.9.4 USG People Revenue in Recruitment and Staffing Business (2013-2018)

12.9.5 USG People Recent Development

12.10 Insperity

12.10.1 Insperity Company Details

12.10.2 Company Description and Business Overview

12.10.3 Recruitment and Staffing Introduction

12.10.4 Insperity Revenue in Recruitment and Staffing Business (2013-2018)

12.10.5 Insperity Recent Development

12.11 ADP, LLC

Chapter Thirteen: Market Forecast 2018-2025

13.1 Market Size Forecast by Regions

13.2 United States

13.3 Europe

13.4 China

13.5 Japan

13.6 Southeast Asia

13.7 India

13.8 Central & South America

13.9 Market Size Forecast by Product (2018-2025)

13.10 Market Size Forecast by Application (2018-2025)

Chapter Fourteen: Analyst’s Viewpoints/Conclusions

Chapter Fifteen: Appendix

15.1 Research Methodology

15.1.1 Methodology/Research Approach

15.1.1.1 Research Programs/Design

15.1.1.2 Market Size Estimation

12.1.1.3 Market Breakdown and Data Triangulation

15.1.2 Data Source

15.1.2.1 Secondary Sources

15.1.2.2 Primary Sources

15.2 Disclaimer

15.3 Author Details

