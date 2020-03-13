Recruitment and Staffing Market – Global Industry Analysis by Size Share Growth Trends and Forecast 2020 – 2025

This report focuses on the global Recruitment and Staffing status, future forecast, growth opportunity, key market and key players. The study objectives are to present the Recruitment and Staffing development in United States, Europe and China.
Access the PDF sample of the report @ https://www.orbisresearch.com/contacts/request-sample/2311466
In 2017, the global Recruitment and Staffing market size was million US$ and it is expected to reach million US$ by the end of 2025, with a CAGR of during 2018-2025.
The key players covered in this study
Adecco
Manpower Group
Randstad Holding NV
Allegis Group
Hays PLC
Kelly Services
Recruit Holdings
Temp Holdings
USG People
Insperity
ADP, LLC
Market segment by Type, the product can be split into
Temporary Staffing
Permanent Staffing
Other HR Solutions
Market segment by Application, split into
BFSI
Government
IT & Telecom
Healthcare
Retail
Other
Market segment by Regions/Countries, this report covers
United States
Europe
China
Japan
Southeast Asia
India
Central & South America
The study objectives of this report are:
To analyze global Recruitment and Staffing status, future forecast, growth opportunity, key market and key players.
To present the Recruitment and Staffing development in United States, Europe and China.
To strategically profile the key players and comprehensively analyze their development plan and strategies.
To define, describe and forecast the market by product type, market and key regions.
In this study, the years considered to estimate the market size of Recruitment and Staffing are as follows:
History Year: 2013-2017
Base Year: 2017
Estimated Year: 2018
Forecast Year 2018 to 2025
For the data information by region, company, type and application, 2017 is considered as the base year. Whenever data information was unavailable for the base year, the prior year has been considered.
Browse the full report @ https://www.orbisresearch.com/reports/index/global-recruitment-and-staffing-market-size-status-and-forecast-2018-2025
Table of Contents
Chapter One: Report Overview
1.1 Study Scope
1.2 Key Market Segments
1.3 Players Covered
1.4 Market Analysis by Type
1.4.1 Global Recruitment and Staffing Market Size Growth Rate by Type (2013-2025)
1.4.2 Temporary Staffing
1.4.3 Permanent Staffing
1.4.4 Other HR Solutions
1.5 Market by Application
1.5.1 Global Recruitment and Staffing Market Share by Application (2013-2025)
1.5.2 BFSI
1.5.3 Government
1.5.4 IT & Telecom
1.5.5 Healthcare
1.5.6 Retail
1.5.7 Other
1.6 Study Objectives
1.7 Years Considered
Chapter Two: Global Growth Trends
2.1 Recruitment and Staffing Market Size
2.2 Recruitment and Staffing Growth Trends by Regions
2.2.1 Recruitment and Staffing Market Size by Regions (2013-2025)
2.2.2 Recruitment and Staffing Market Share by Regions (2013-2018)
2.3 Industry Trends
2.3.1 Market Top Trends
2.3.2 Market Drivers
2.3.3 Market Opportunities
Chapter Three: Market Share by Key Players
3.1 Recruitment and Staffing Market Size by Manufacturers
3.1.1 Global Recruitment and Staffing Revenue by Manufacturers (2013-2018)
3.1.2 Global Recruitment and Staffing Revenue Market Share by Manufacturers (2013-2018)
3.1.3 Global Recruitment and Staffing Market Concentration Ratio (CRChapter Five: and HHI)
3.2 Recruitment and Staffing Key Players Head office and Area Served
3.3 Key Players Recruitment and Staffing Product/Solution/Service
3.4 Date of Enter into Recruitment and Staffing Market
3.5 Mergers & Acquisitions, Expansion Plans
Chapter Four: Breakdown Data by Type and Application
4.1 Global Recruitment and Staffing Market Size by Type (2013-2018)
4.2 Global Recruitment and Staffing Market Size by Application (2013-2018)
Chapter Five: United States
5.1 United States Recruitment and Staffing Market Size (2013-2018)
5.2 Recruitment and Staffing Key Players in United States
5.3 United States Recruitment and Staffing Market Size by Type
5.4 United States Recruitment and Staffing Market Size by Application
Chapter Six: Europe
6.1 Europe Recruitment and Staffing Market Size (2013-2018)
6.2 Recruitment and Staffing Key Players in Europe
6.3 Europe Recruitment and Staffing Market Size by Type
6.4 Europe Recruitment and Staffing Market Size by Application
Chapter Seven: China
7.1 China Recruitment and Staffing Market Size (2013-2018)
7.2 Recruitment and Staffing Key Players in China
7.3 China Recruitment and Staffing Market Size by Type
7.4 China Recruitment and Staffing Market Size by Application
Chapter Eight: Japan
8.1 Japan Recruitment and Staffing Market Size (2013-2018)
8.2 Recruitment and Staffing Key Players in Japan
8.3 Japan Recruitment and Staffing Market Size by Type
8.4 Japan Recruitment and Staffing Market Size by Application
Chapter Nine: Southeast Asia
9.1 Southeast Asia Recruitment and Staffing Market Size (2013-2018)
9.2 Recruitment and Staffing Key Players in Southeast Asia
9.3 Southeast Asia Recruitment and Staffing Market Size by Type
9.4 Southeast Asia Recruitment and Staffing Market Size by Application
Chapter Ten: India
10.1 India Recruitment and Staffing Market Size (2013-2018)
10.2 Recruitment and Staffing Key Players in India
10.3 India Recruitment and Staffing Market Size by Type
10.4 India Recruitment and Staffing Market Size by Application
Chapter Eleven: Central & South America
11.1 Central & South America Recruitment and Staffing Market Size (2013-2018)
11.2 Recruitment and Staffing Key Players in Central & South America
11.3 Central & South America Recruitment and Staffing Market Size by Type
11.4 Central & South America Recruitment and Staffing Market Size by Application
Chapter Twelve: International Players Profiles
12.1 Adecco
12.1.1 Adecco Company Details
12.1.2 Company Description and Business Overview
12.1.3 Recruitment and Staffing Introduction
12.1.4 Adecco Revenue in Recruitment and Staffing Business (2013-2018)
12.1.5 Adecco Recent Development
12.2 Manpower Group
12.2.1 Manpower Group Company Details
12.2.2 Company Description and Business Overview
12.2.3 Recruitment and Staffing Introduction
12.2.4 Manpower Group Revenue in Recruitment and Staffing Business (2013-2018)
12.2.5 Manpower Group Recent Development
12.3 Randstad Holding NV
12.3.1 Randstad Holding NV Company Details
12.3.2 Company Description and Business Overview
12.3.3 Recruitment and Staffing Introduction
12.3.4 Randstad Holding NV Revenue in Recruitment and Staffing Business (2013-2018)
12.3.5 Randstad Holding NV Recent Development
12.4 Allegis Group
12.4.1 Allegis Group Company Details
12.4.2 Company Description and Business Overview
12.4.3 Recruitment and Staffing Introduction
12.4.4 Allegis Group Revenue in Recruitment and Staffing Business (2013-2018)
12.4.5 Allegis Group Recent Development
12.5 Hays PLC
12.5.1 Hays PLC Company Details
12.5.2 Company Description and Business Overview
12.5.3 Recruitment and Staffing Introduction
12.5.4 Hays PLC Revenue in Recruitment and Staffing Business (2013-2018)
12.5.5 Hays PLC Recent Development
12.6 Kelly Services
12.6.1 Kelly Services Company Details
12.6.2 Company Description and Business Overview
12.6.3 Recruitment and Staffing Introduction
12.6.4 Kelly Services Revenue in Recruitment and Staffing Business (2013-2018)
12.6.5 Kelly Services Recent Development
12.7 Recruit Holdings
12.7.1 Recruit Holdings Company Details
12.7.2 Company Description and Business Overview
12.7.3 Recruitment and Staffing Introduction
12.7.4 Recruit Holdings Revenue in Recruitment and Staffing Business (2013-2018)
12.7.5 Recruit Holdings Recent Development
12.8 Temp Holdings
12.8.1 Temp Holdings Company Details
12.8.2 Company Description and Business Overview
12.8.3 Recruitment and Staffing Introduction
12.8.4 Temp Holdings Revenue in Recruitment and Staffing Business (2013-2018)
12.8.5 Temp Holdings Recent Development
12.9 USG People
12.9.1 USG People Company Details
12.9.2 Company Description and Business Overview
12.9.3 Recruitment and Staffing Introduction
12.9.4 USG People Revenue in Recruitment and Staffing Business (2013-2018)
12.9.5 USG People Recent Development
12.10 Insperity
12.10.1 Insperity Company Details
12.10.2 Company Description and Business Overview
12.10.3 Recruitment and Staffing Introduction
12.10.4 Insperity Revenue in Recruitment and Staffing Business (2013-2018)
12.10.5 Insperity Recent Development
12.11 ADP, LLC
Chapter Thirteen: Market Forecast 2018-2025
13.1 Market Size Forecast by Regions
13.2 United States
13.3 Europe
13.4 China
13.5 Japan
13.6 Southeast Asia
13.7 India
13.8 Central & South America
13.9 Market Size Forecast by Product (2018-2025)
13.10 Market Size Forecast by Application (2018-2025)
Chapter Fourteen: Analyst’s Viewpoints/Conclusions
Chapter Fifteen: Appendix
15.1 Research Methodology
15.1.1 Methodology/Research Approach
15.1.1.1 Research Programs/Design
15.1.1.2 Market Size Estimation
12.1.1.3 Market Breakdown and Data Triangulation
15.1.2 Data Source
15.1.2.1 Secondary Sources
15.1.2.2 Primary Sources
15.2 Disclaimer
15.3 Author Details
Direct purchase the report @ https://www.orbisresearch.com/contact/purchase-single-user/2311466
About Us:
Orbis Research (orbisresearch.com) is a single point aid for all your market research requirements. We have vast database of reports from the leading publishers and authors across the globe. We specialize in delivering customized reports as per the requirements of our clients. We have complete information about our publishers and hence are sure about the accuracy of the industries and verticals of their specialization. This helps our clients to map their needs and we produce the perfect required market research study for our clients.
Contact Us:
Hector Costello
Senior Manager – Client Engagements
4144N Central Expressway,
Suite 600, Dallas,
Texas – 75204, U.S.A.
Phone No.: +1 (972)-362-8199; +91 895 659 5155