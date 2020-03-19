RECORD PLAYERS MARKET CONTINUES TO EXPAND WITH ITS GLOBAL COMPANIES: ACOUSTIC SIGNATURE, KRONOS AUDIO, CLEARAUDIO, LINN, TIEN AUDIO AND VPI

Record player called “boom” in recent years. Revival of Technics and full-fledged players by Audio Technical etc. have also appeared one after another, and it seems that the number of products such as USB recording correspondence and cheap entry models are also increasing.

Analog records are “nostalgic” for me in the mid 40’s, but CDs are the standard for younger generations, and the huge 30 cm by 30 cm wide analog record jacket looks fresh and artistic. That is what attracts the younger generation.

Universal music has a market share of 40% of the world, is the top in the number of artists, the number of songs. It has a label in all genres, the layer of music is thick. There may be, but 50% of the current sales are in your twenties, rather than buying analog records at a record shop, you are buying records at a clothes shop etc.

And now, a new standard record called heavyweight also appears. This again highlights the sound quality. I knew the existence of the heavyweight board after buying a player this spring and going to a record shop, but a heavyweight record of 180g against about 130g of the regular board. When the commentary etc. are read, the rotation of the turntable is stable because the board is heavy, and it has the effect of stabilizing the contact between the needle and the groove of the record. I am not sure if that is the case, but I feel that the sound of each instrument has become more three-dimensional, and the realism of the performance is up.

