Reciprocating PD Pumps Market Size, Status, Global Outlook 2020 To 2026

Grundfos, Flowserve, ITT, KSB, Sulzer, Ebara, Schlumberger, Weir Group, Wilo AG, Idex, Pentair, Clyde Union, Vano, Atlas Copco, DAB, FNS Pumps, Allweiler, Shanghai Kaiquan, FengQiu, Shandong Sure Boshan, LEO, CNP, Sanlian Pump Group, Hunan Changbeng, Shanghai East Pump, Shandong Shuanglun, Others…

The Reciprocating PD Pumps Market to reach a value of US$ 15100 millions by 2026, registering a CAGR of 5.1% during 2020-2026

Reciprocating pump is one of the oldest and most common types of pumps. Reciprocating pump is generally used for low flow and high head applications. These pumps are employed in most abrasive and corrosive applications. Reciprocating pumps operate at higher efficiency as compared to other pump designs. In most cases, reciprocating pumps operate at around 90% of efficiency at any set point. Reciprocating pumps generally have a short lifespan. They require high maintenance as many parts in these pumps change directions constantly. Other pumps such as centrifugal pumps can last for at least 15 years to 20 years with little maintenance, while reciprocating pumps require higher level of attention. They also need rebuilding several times within the same time frame. These are some of the key drawbacks associated with reciprocating pumps

This report segments the global Reciprocating PD Pumps Market on the basis of Types are:

High Power

Miniwatt

On The basis Of Application, the Global Reciprocating PD Pumps Market is

Domestic Water and Wastewater

Petroleum Industry

Chemical Industry

Food and Beverage

Mining Industry

North America, Europe, China, Japan, Southeast Asia, India, North America (USA, Canada, and Mexico) Europe (Germany, France, UK, Russia, and Italy) Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, Korea, India, and Southeast Asia).

