The geographical reach of the Reciprocating Compressors (By Type – Industrial Process Gas Reciprocating Compressors, Labyrinth Piston Compressors, Liquefied Natural Gas (LNG) Reciprocating Compressors, Oil-free Reciprocating Compressors and Hyper Compressors; By Application – Upstream Oil and Gas, Refinery, Industrial Gases, LNG and CNG Transport and Storage and Ethylene and LDPE Plants) market has been meticulously segmented into United States, China, Europe, Japan, Southeast Asia & India, according to the report.

The research enumerates the consumption market share of every region in minute detail, in conjunction with the production market share and revenue.

Also, the report is inclusive of the growth rate that each region is projected to register over the estimated period.

companies profiled in this study include Shenyang Yuanda Compressor Co. Ltd., Wuxi Compressor Co. Ltd., Shenyang Blower Works Group Corporation, Shanghai Dalong Machinery Factory Co., Ltd., CNPC Jichai Power Equipment Company, Sichuan Jinxing Compressor Manufacturing Co., Ltd., Sichuan Dachuan Compressor Co., Ltd., Zigong Tongda Machinery Manufacturing Co., Ltd., Shenyang Gas Compressor Manufacturing Co., Ltd., Jiangxi Gas Compressor Co., Ltd., Nanjing Hengda Compressor Co., Ltd., Jinan Compressor Factory Co., Ltd., Tuoge (Shanghai) Compressor Co., Ltd., Shanghai Shengyi Compressor Co., Ltd., Jinan Gelan Compressor Co., Ltd., Hebei Wuqiao Air Compressor Co., Ltd., ZIGONG DONGFANG TONGYONG GAS COMPRESSOR CO., LTD., Shanghai Landward Machines Co., Ltd., Desran Compressor (Shanghai) Co., Ltd., Beijing JinKaiwei General Machinery Co., Ltd., Yantai Blue Star Compressor Co. Ltd., Sichuan South Gas Compressor Co., Ltd., Kerui Group, Chengdu Tianyi Natural Gas Compressor Manufacturing Co. Ltd., Shanghai Xinran Compressor Co. Ltd., Shenyang Gas Manufacturing Compressor Co. Ltd., Bengbu Hongshen Special Gas Compressor Manufactory, Kaifeng Huanghe Air Separation Group Co., Ltd., Tonglint Industries Co., Ltd., Guangzhou Nanya Air Compressor Co., Ltd., Beijing Prova Energy Development Co., Ltd., Chongqing Anneng CNG Equipment Manufacturing Co. Ltd., Nanjing Compressor Co., Ltd., Fu Sheng Industrial (Shanghai) Co., and Shanghai Souair Industrial Co., Ltd.