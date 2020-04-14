Recent research: Senna Leaf Extract Market highly favorable to the growth rate by 2025

Senna Leaf Extract Market Introduction:

Senna is a native plant to North Africa, and both seeds and leaf extract is used in herbal medicine. It is primarily known for its stomach cleansing properties, it works as a natural laxative and is often consumed in a pill, capsule, or tea format. Senna tea and supplements are found in the herbal section of many health food and grocery stores.

Senna is a nonprescription laxative approved by FDA for use.

It is also used for hemorrhoids, irritable bowel syndrome (IBS), and weight loss.

Senna fruit is gentler than senna leaf. Senna leaf extract contains important chemicals called as sennosides. These chemical irritates the lining of the bowel, which causes a laxative effect. Sena leaf extract is also act as anti-parasitical agent, and anti-inflammatory agent, thus senna leaf extract founds various applications in pharmaceutical as well as in herbal medicine and market demand is expected to grow significantly.

Senna Leaf Extract Market Segmentation:

Senna leaf extract market is segmented on the basis of its applications into different industries as weight loss supplements, pharmaceutical and cosmetics. Senna leaf extract has proven helpful in weightless and good for digestive problems such as constipation treatment, thus significant market demand from weight loss supplement application. Senna leaf extracts works wonder in skin care and hair care thus market demand from natural and herbal cosmetics product market segment is expected to increase significantly over the forecast period. Senna leaf extract is proven effective in treatment of hemorrhoids and intestinal worms, and it is great colon cleanser. Thus used in pharmaceutical preparations used in treatment of gastrointestinal issues. Senna leaf extract also aids weight loss as it is low calorie and boosts fluid intake thus demand is higher from health conscious obese consumers segment. Market demand from pharmaceutical applications market segment is expected to be stagnant over the forecast period.

Senna leaf extract market is segmented on the basis of product form includes capsules/tablets, powder, and liquid syrup. The different form is used for different applications, such as syrup is mainly incorporated in haircare and pharmaceutical preparations. While powder is used in other applications.

Senna leaf extract market is further segmented on basis of regions which includes North America and Latin America, Middle East & Africa, Japan, Eastern Europe, Western Europe and Asia pacific excluding Japan. China and India from Asia Pacific region are major producers in global senna leaf extract market. North America and Japan and Eastern Europe are major consumers of senna leaf extract.

Senna Leaf Extract Market Drivers:

Senna leaf extract possess high demand in various application due to its versatile medicinal properties and applications in different market segments. Principle factors driving market demand are continuous rising demand for weight loss supplements due to rising obesity and health issues related to weight gain. Rising market demand for natural products based cosmetics and skin care and rapidly growing natural cosmetics industry is another factor fueling market demand for senna leaf extracts.

Senna leaf extract founds various applications in pharmaceutical industry in treatment of gastrointestinal issues and constipation as well.

Some evidences suggest that the consumption of senna leaf extract may cause diarrhea, hypokalemia, loss of fluids, and abdominal cramping. The long-term consumption of senna extract can also result in reversible finger clubbing, pigmentation of the colon, cachexia, and dependency on the laxative. These are a few factors restraining growth of global senna leaf extract market.

Senna Leaf Extract Market Key Players:

Key players operating in senna leaf extract market are NOW Health Group, Inc. (Now Foods), Pai pharmaceutical Associates, Inc., Health and Herbs, Nutra Green Biotechnology Co.,Ltd,Shashi Phytochemical Industries, SAB Herbals & Nutraceuticals, Shaanxi huadong Biological Technology Co., Ltd.,Apex International etc.