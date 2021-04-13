Recent Research on Solar Thermal Energy Market 2020 Global Industry Size, Growth, Future Scope, Demand Analysis, Top Companies and Competitive Scenario by 2026

The Solar Thermal Energy Market 2020 Industry is a form of energy used to produce thermal or electrical energy. Renewability of solar energy is one of the major factors which is anticipated to drive the growth of the market during the forecast period. The global solar thermal energy market is segmented on the basis of application into residential, industrial and utility.

Key players profiled in the report includes: Renesola, JinkoSolar Holding Co., Ltd., JA Solar Holdings Co Ltd, Canadian Solar Inc. First Solar.

The report has been compiled through extensive primary research (through interviews, surveys, and observations of seasoned analysts) and secondary research (which entails reputable paid sources, trade journals, and industry body databases). The report also features a complete qualitative and quantitative assessment by analyzing data gathered from industry analysts and market participants across key points within the industry’s value chain.

Target Audience:

Solar Thermal Energy Equipment & Technology Providers

Traders, Importers, and Exporters

Raw Material Suppliers and Distributors

Research and Consulting Firms

Government and Research Organizations

Associations and Industry Bodies.

On the basis of region, the market is segmented into North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Middle East & Africa and South America.

On the basis of application, the market is split into

Residential

Industrial

Research Methodology:

The market is derived through extensive use of secondary, primary, in-house research followed by expert validation and third party perspective, such as, analyst reports of investment banks. The secondary research is the primary base of our study wherein we conducted extensive data mining, referring to verified data sources, such as, white papers, research and regulatory published articles, technical journals, trade magazines, and paid data sources.

For forecasting, regional demand & supply factors, recent investments, market dynamics including technical growth scenario, consumer behavior, and end use trends and dynamics, and production trends were taken into consideration. Different weightages have been assigned to these parameters and quantified their market impacts using the weighted average analysis to derive the market growth rate.

The market estimates and forecasts have been verified through exhaustive primary research with the Key Industry Participants (KIP), which typically include:

Manufacturers

Suppliers

Distributors

Government Body & Associations

Research Institutes.

