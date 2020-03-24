Recent Research: Global Chemical, Biological, Radiological and Nuclear (CBRN) Security Market Forecast 2020-2025

Orbis Research has announced the addition of the “Global Chemical, Biological, Radiological and Nuclear (CBRN) Security Market Size, Status and Forecast 2019-2025” to store by company, by country, and by application/type for the competitive landscape analysis.

Chemical, biological, radiological and nuclear defense (CBRN defense or CBRNE defense) is protective measures taken in situations in which chemical, biological, radiological or nuclear warfare (including terrorism) hazards may be present. CBRN defense consists of CBRN passive protection, contamination avoidance and CBRN mitigation.

By function, the global CBRN security market is segmented into protection, detection, decontamination, and simulation. The protection segment in CBRN security market held the leading share of 33.6% in 2016. The leading share of the segment is due to increasing military expenditures. Detection segment stood as the second-leading segment in the market in the same year.

In addition, CBRN systems are used for accidental incidents. These include events caused by human or technological errors such as accidental leaks or factory spillage of poisonous gas or liquids. Intentional CBRN incidents occur when CBRN materials are released into the environment with the intention of terrorism or war or when hazardous material is discharged into the environment deliberately.

The global chemical, biological, radiological, and nuclear (CBRN) security market is rising at a steady pace globally as demand for effective CBRN protection measures to combat terrorist attacks is at an all-time high. The threat of use of weapons of mass destruction by terrorist organizations have raised alarms to prevent possible attacks with CBRN systems. CBRN security is a rising market to address concerns related to protecting civilian lives and maintenance of economic stability.

In 2018, the global Chemical, Biological, Radiological and Nuclear (CBRN) Security market size was xx million US$ and it is expected to reach xx million US$ by the end of 2025, with a CAGR of xx% during 2019-2025.

The key players covered in this study

3M

MSA Safety

Honeywell International

General Dynamics

Bruker

FLIR Systems

Thales Group

Survitec Group

Tingley Rubber

W.L. Gore & Associates

MKU GmbH

Blucher GmBH

Respirex International

ILC Dover

Argon Elecronics

HDT Global

Market segment by Type, the product can be split into

Protection

Detection

Decontamination

Simulation Systems

Market segment by Application, split into

Civilian

Military

Market segment by Regions/Countries, this report covers

United States

Europe

China

Japan

Southeast Asia

India

Central & South America

